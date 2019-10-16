Innovative Discovery Announces Partnership with Brainspace, an Industry Leading Comprehensive Analytics Platform

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Discovery (ID), a trusted partner for law firms, corporations, and government agencies throughout the information lifecycle, is proud to announce a partnership with Brainspace, the world's leading data analytics platform for investigations, eDiscovery, and compliance.

The Brainspace platform provides comprehensive analytics and machine learning capabilities that can support the requirements of any legal matter. Brainspace empowers attorneys, analysts, and investigators to identify patterns in big data and quickly surface insights. ID's partnership with Brainspace will save clients valuable time and money by accelerating the process of identifying critical data points.

"The litigation technology landscape is constantly evolving and our clients depend on us to help them navigate the advancements. ID is committed to leveraging the best technologies available to provide our clients with customizable workflows that best suit their needs," said Kim Taylor, Chief Executive Officer, Innovative Discovery. "Brainspace provides our clients with full transparency into their data, allowing them to understand it better, categorize it, and use it to their advantage."

ID and Brainspace will celebrate their partnership with an event on October 21 at the SX SkyBar in Chicago, Illinois. Subject matter experts from both ID and Brainspace will be onsite to answer questions and share more about the benefits this partnership brings to our clients.

About Innovative Discovery

Innovative Discovery partners with law firms, corporations, and government agencies to provide service, guidance, and consultation throughout the information lifecycle. Our team of lawyers, technologists, forensics professionals, and cybersecurity experts work closely with clients to develop tailored workflows to effectively and efficiently manage data and mitigate risk. Should litigation arise, ID offers the tools, services, and know-how to help you win your case.

About Brainspace

Brainspace, a Cyxtera Business, is altering the field of digital investigations through the unique combination of machine learning technology and interactive data visualizations. Brainspace's unique solutions utilize our patented Brainspace platform and are leading the industry in text analytics, e-discovery, digital investigations, and defense intelligence. Their customers include the Fortune 500, leading consulting firms, legal service providers, and government agencies.

