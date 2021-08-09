Innovative Discovery Introduces AnalyzID, an Intellectual Property Theft Detection Tool

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Discovery (ID) , data experts serving law firms, corporations, and government agencies through the information lifecycle, is proud to announce the launch of its one-of-a-kind intellectual property theft detection kit, AnalyzID. AnalyzID provides a quick and in-depth forensic analysis of departed employees' computers and automatically flags suspicious activity. The analysis focuses on three main areas: evidence of covering tracks, user activity, and data exfiltration. AnalyzID is a cost-effective way to quickly assess potential intellectual property (IP) theft and mitigate risk.

Innovative Discovery

In today's highly competitive market, corporations are faced with the continual threat of intellectual property theft. Most IP is stolen during business hours and within one month of resignation. With the average corporation turning over 10% of their employees every year, the threat is constant and difficult to identify. Innovative Discovery recognized this problem and the lack of solutions and developed AnalyzID to help clients identify and remedy such threats.

"A recent study showed that about 20% of CFOs think their organizations were victims of intellectual property theft but that it would prove difficult to confirm their suspicions," said Nate Latessa, Vice President of Client Services at Innovative Discovery. "As data experts, we understand that your data is the bloodline of your organization, and we are proud to have created a tool that further helps companies protect their data - even after an employee has left. There is no tool on the market comparable to AnalyzID."

For more information or to contact an expert for a demo, click here.

About Innovative Discovery

Innovative Discovery partners with law firms, corporations, and government agencies to provide service, guidance, and consultation throughout the information lifecycle. Our team of experienced data experts works closely with clients to develop tailored workflows to manage data and mitigate risk effectively and efficiently. Should litigation arise, ID offers the tools, services, and know-how to help you win your case.

Media Contact:

Savannah L. Aaron

[email protected]

813-781-9659

www.id-edd.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Innovative Discovery