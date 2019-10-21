Innovative Discovery Is Proud to Introduce a Refreshed Brand Identity and Website Design

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Discovery (ID), a trusted partner for law firms, corporations, and government agencies throughout the information lifecycle, is proud to announce a refresh of its brand image and a redesign of the company website. The new ID website serves as an educational resource for not only clients but for anyone looking to learn more about the legal technology industry.

"These days, anyone can run a quick internet search and claim to be a technology expert. Our website proudly reflects the unique skillset and expertise of our of our subject matter experts and client teams," states Kim Taylor, Chief Executive Officer, ID. "We take pride in being innovative, consultative partners who work alongside clients to find the right solution for each unique situation."

"At its core, Innovative Discovery is the same team clients have trusted with their most sensitive and important data for almost fifteen years," says James Perkins, Founding Partner and Chief Client Officer, Innovative Discovery. "The refreshed brand image is simply a visual representation of ID's commitment to growing and evolving in step with the innovations taking place in the legal technology industry."

Innovative Discovery partners with law firms, corporations, and government agencies to provide service, guidance, and consultation throughout the information lifecycle. Our team of lawyers, technologists, forensics professionals, and cybersecurity experts work closely with clients to develop tailored workflows to effectively and efficiently manage data and mitigate risk. Should litigation arise, ID offers the tools, services, and know-how to help you win your case.

