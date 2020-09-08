Innovative-e Partners With Tasktop to Integrate Siloed Work, Project, Development, and Reporting Platforms

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative-e adds a strategic partnership to enhance work management freedom while increasing enterprise visibility, agility, and control.

Innovative-e, a Microsoft Gold partner that has customers throughout the U.S., has partnered with Vancouver-based Tasktop for integration and value stream management across disparate systems.

Innovative-e, Inc. Microsoft US 2020 Award Winner - Modern Workplace, Project and Portfolio Management

Tasktop connects, visualizes, and measures value streams across tools and processes with connector infrastructure and technology supporting full-fidelity and real-time connectivity to more than 60 Agile, DevOps and IT tools.

The partnership comes on the heels of Innovative-e being named the winner of the 2020 Microsoft US Partner Award in the Modern Workplace - Project and Portfolio Management category. Innovative-e was also as a finalist in the worldwide Microsoft 2019 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award.

Organizations using Tasktop to integrate their value streams can leverage Tasktop's Flow Fabric™, the comprehensive connector infrastructure and technology that enables customers to upgrade their tools without fear, feel confident that their version will work, and reduce costly integration outages. Tasktop's Flow Metrics identify bottlenecks so managers can decide how to set priorities and address concerns before they become bigger, costly problems.

Together, the two companies provide customers the capability of adding or enhancing a value stream to dramatically improve the efficiency of work or project processes from start to finish.

Tasktop supplies the infrastructure and framework to marry unconnected tools and processes across customers' value streams, while Innovative-e delivers consulting, project management, configuration and training services to deliver a seamless experience for the customer.

"This approach lets us meet our customers where they are," said Mike Taylor, CEO of Innovative-e. "People can continue to use the tools they have such as Jira, ServiceNow, Azure Dev Ops, or Microsoft Project while management sees the results they need. The customer's end users won't actually see Tasktop," Taylor said.

Partnering with Tasktop extends Innovative-e's ability to provide its customers consistent, unified work and project management solutions, said Taylor. Tasktop's Flow Fabric, offering pre-built, no-code integration, gives customers a way of bridging their existing PPM and work management tools and processes to facilitate a better work experience.

"We are delighted to partner with Innovative-e to help their customers build efficient systems and meet today's business challenges," said Neelan Choksi, president and COO of Tasktop. "By bringing together the industry leader in value stream management with the best project management technology, Innovative-e customers will realize the benefits of amazing project management and a truly connected and effective value stream."

Carmen DeArdo, Tasktop's Principal Flow Advisor and co-author of Standing On Shoulders: A Leader's Guide to Digital Transformation, will join Innovative-e CEO, Mike Taylor and Director of Sales, Bryan Quick on an episode of Innovative-e's video podcast, "Are You Done Yet?". The podcast will explore the partnership with De Ardo and will dig into what it means for customers. The podcast is slated to premiere on Thursday, Oct. 1.

