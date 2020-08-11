Innovative Egg Assessment Tool From Canadian Med-Tech Startup Future Fertility Has Been Adopted For Patient Use by Trio Fertility

In the high-growth market of social egg freezing, there is no comparable tool to Violet™—a revolutionary technology that offers scientific insights into the quality of the female egg

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian startup company Future Fertility has commercially launched a product that is providing a new solution in the field of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). Their newly marketed product Violet™ is a cloud-based software that assesses the probability of an oocyte (human egg) to successfully fertilize and reach a blastocyst embryo stage. Violet™, an AI-based image technology that has been optimized through scientific collaborations with several In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) clinics around the world, analyzes 2-D images of a patient's eggs in real-time. Until now, there has been no accepted method to visually grade an egg or predict its reproductive potential.

Toronto-based TRIO Fertility is the first IVF clinic in Canada to implement Future Fertility's Violet™ technology. For the first time, women who have opted for social egg freezing will have a tangible report that not only includes images of each egg, but also predicts the likelihood of it becoming a blastocyst embryo. Violet™ has been shown to be superior in accuracy to trained senior embryologists by more than 20%. It predicts egg fertilization at about 90% accuracy and the likelihood of an embryo developing at 63% accuracy in a non-invasive, instantaneous, and reproducible manner (ESHRE, 2020).

"Several years ago, we published a paper showing how difficult it was to assess oocyte quality morphologically. I have seen the Violet™ data and I am convinced that this new AI technology is now able to predict fertilization and blastocyst formation from oocyte images," says Dr. Robert F. Casper, Scientific Director and Founding Partner at TRIO Fertility. "I believe that Violet™ will change the egg freezing paradigm for our patients at TRIO."

Women who have opted for social egg freezing, a process of cryopreservation that enables them to postpone their family planning to a later time, will now be able to have new insight and transparency about the quality of their frozen eggs.

Learn more about the dynamic Future Fertility team , or find out how your IVF clinic can benefit from this technology by visiting futurefertility.com .

Follow Future Fertility on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Future Fertility is a Canadian med-tech company that develops AI-based solutions in the area of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). They currently offer a non-invasive image analysis tool called Violet™, which visually assesses the probability of a female egg (oocyte) to successfully fertilize and reach a blastocyst stage embryo. For more information, contact the Future Fertility team via futurefertility.com .

SOURCE Future Fertility

Related Links

https://futurefertility.com/

