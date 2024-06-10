SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Employee Solutions (IES) proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary on June 10, 2024, marking a significant milestone in its journey of transforming the workforce industry. Over the past five decades, IES has achieved remarkable success, continuous growth, and a dedicated commitment to exceptional customer service.

Innovative Employee Solutions Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence, Unveils New Website

Founded in San Diego, CA, in 1974, IES is a privately held, certified woman-owned, women-operated company that helps businesses explore new opportunities to expand their workforce and redefine how they approach attracting, hiring, and payrolling talent. IES's award-winning consultative customer service has been a hallmark of client success stories for more than 50 years, with industry-leading NPS scores to back them up. The company attributes its success and longevity to a steadfast devotion to innovation, culture, and core values of next-level support and proactive partnership.

"As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering innovative and client-centric solutions for the evolving workforce," said Karla Hertzog, Founder and CEO of IES. "This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and to the trust our clients place in us. Our journey over the past fifty years has been marked by continuous learning and adaptation, enabling us to better serve our clients and support their growth."

IES has evolved significantly from its early days as a local staffing company into a leader in Employer of Record and compliance services. Today, IES has proudly partnered with over 25,000 companies to offer cost-savings and risk mitigation with their pre-identified contract talent. It still maintains its first client from San Diego in 1974, a testament to enduring commitment, reliability, and customer service. IES has consistently been a finalist for San Diego's Best Places to Work, reflecting a commitment to employee satisfaction and a positive work culture.

As IES celebrates its 50th anniversary, it looks back on a legacy of workforce innovation. From engaging over 8,000 workers annually to maintaining a 99.8% client audit compliance rating, IES has demonstrated excellence for its clients, workforce, community, and the industry as a whole. With leadership comprising 70% women, IES continues to champion diversity within its ranks.

IES has grown into one of San Diego's largest woman-owned and woman-operated businesses, ranked #1 Fastest-Growing Private Company by the SDBJ, and included on the Inc 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List in the United States. Its mission is to provide compliant employment solutions that empower people's lives.

"Growing up in our family business has been an incredible honor," said Kara Hertzog, President of IES. "I've seen firsthand how my mom's people-first approach has driven our success over the past 50 years. Learning from her each day and witnessing her dedication has been priceless. I'm excited and inspired to continue her legacy for the next 50 years."

In conjunction with this milestone, IES is launching a new website featuring innovative tools, such as the Global Hiring Guides and the Employee Cost Calculator , designed to better serve client needs.

IES invites its clients and community to join in celebrating this significant anniversary. As it steps into its next chapter, IES is more dedicated than ever to empowering clients and their workforce through strategic and tailored solutions.

About Innovative Employee Solutions (IES)

Innovative Employee Solutions (IES) is a leading provider of remote and contingent workforce solutions, specializing in U.S. and global Employer of Record, Agent of Record, and Independent Contractor compliance services in 150+ countries. IES is certified by the WBENC and is a trusted service provider that partners with companies to provide flexible, consultative, and technology-driven solutions for engaging the evolving workforce. As a long-established organization, IES enables companies to hire quickly and compliantly anytime, anywhere, globally, and across industries.

To learn more, visit us at innovativeemployeesolutions.com and watch our 50th Anniversary Celebratory Video .

Media Inquiries:

For additional information, please contact Danielle Itani, Senior Director of Marketing Strategy at IES: [email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Employee Solutions