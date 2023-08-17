Innovative Employee Solutions (IES) Recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 for a 2nd Consecutive Year

With a three-year revenue growth of 132%, IES ranks among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Innovative Employee Solutions (IES), a leading provider of remote and contingent workforce solutions, specializing in global employer of record, agent of record, and independent contractor compliance services, ranks No. 3,659 on Inc.'s prestigious 2023 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list.

Founded in 1974, IES is a woman-owned, WBENC-certified business that partners with companies to provide compliant employment solutions that empower people's lives.

Innovative Employee Solutions - Inc. 5000 List
"Coming up on the celebration of our 50th year in business makes this year's recognition even more memorable," IES President Kara Hertzog said. "The employer of record space has become very competitive over the last several years, and this recognition validates the hard work and long hours our team puts in every day to preserve the innovation and growth we continue to experience. I am so proud of our team and evolution as a company."

Across a three-year span that included the Great Resignation, IES grew an astounding 132%. "Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk said. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that it requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

CEO Karla Hertzog said, "We are so proud and honored to once again make the Inc. 5000 list. Our dedicated and talented employees provide workforce solutions to businesses globally, and we take pride in the customer service and value we offer. It's truly an honor to be recognized for all our hard work."

About Innovative Employee Solutions (IES)

Innovative Employee Solutions (IES) is a global provider of remote and contingent workforce solutions, specializing in employer of record, agent of record, and independent contractor compliance in more than 150 countries. Since its inception, IES has partnered with more than 25,000 companies to offer cost savings and risk mitigation with its pre-identified contract talent.

To see IES's Inc. 5000 results, go to https://www.inc.com/profile/innovative-employee-solutions

Media inquiries: For additional information, please contact Danielle Itani, Senior Director of Marketing, Strategy at IES: [email protected].

https://www.innovativeemployeesolutions.com

SOURCE Innovative Employee Solutions

