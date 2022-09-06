Innovative Ergonomic Solutions Rebrands as Human Active Technology (HAT)

New Name and Brand Identity More Closely Reflect HAT's Mission for Creating Healthier Interactions Between People and Technology

EASTON, Pa., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Ergonomic Solutions, a leading platform with a collection of inventive brands known for workplace productivity and ergonomics, is rebranding to a new name: Human Active Technology. The new name aligns with the company's mission to develop human-centered product solutions that create healthier, more productive interactions between people and technology. The change also offers a simplified and stronger connection between the company and its various sub-brands, as each sub-brand now includes the company's acronym (HAT) and the new identifying mark.

"Human Active Technology is more than just a new company name. It is an inspirational and guiding principle defining how we approach every facet of our business," said HAT CEO Steven Bramson. "This singular vision – to create solutions that bridge the gap between people and technology for healthier, more productive workplace experiences – is a catalyst for us in multiple ways. It unifies our culture and succinctly captures our overall mission, creating marketplace differentiation and driving greater recognition for our sub-brands."

The company's mission and its innovative suite of products come at a critical time. The proliferation of technology across every aspect of daily life requires intelligent tools that can adapt to the way people want to use them, whether that's in a work setting, a healthcare or hospitality environment or a retail space. HAT's product solutions range from ergonomic monitor arms and height-adjustable tables that empower workers to adjust their workstations for optimal use to point-of-sale systems that create an easier checkout experience for customers.

In conjunction with the company name change, HAT's diverse collection of sub-brands is now known as HAT Collective, HAT Collective Healthcare, HAT Design Works (formerly Innovative Design Works) and HAT e-Commerce. Each sub-brand logo now includes the same identifying mark as the company's new mark. The circular design signifies active movement and the global, holistic solutions HAT provides to its customers. The "HAT" identity is expressed in a creative way; "magnified" intersecting lines represent the company's ethos for zooming in with curiosity, while also conveying the connectivity between people and technology.

HAT's diversified, global portfolio of sub-brands serves a broad range of customers across multiple markets, including corporate and home office, healthcare, government, hospitality, retail and point-of-sale. Product solutions range from intuitive height-adjustable tables and workstations to ergonomic mobile medical carts and user-designed wall mounts. The HAT Design Works sub-brand also serves as an original equipment manufacturer and designer of monitor arms, tablet mounts and point-of-sale systems.

"For more than 30 years, this company has evolved to meet the needs of its customers through creative ergonomic-focused innovations," said Mark Woods, Non-Executive Chairman of HAT, and Partner and Head of North American Private Equity at Cathay Capital, the controlling shareholder of HAT. "Yet, one thing has always remained constant: our focus on developing high quality and affordable products that support people across a multitude of sectors with better health, ergonomics and productivity. This name change perfectly matches our heritage while also setting a course for our future."

About Human Active Technology

Human Active Technology (HAT) is a global company that designs and develops human-centered products to create healthier and more productive experiences between people and technology. Its brands and divisions – HAT Collective, HAT Collective Healthcare, HAT Design Works and HAT e-Commerce – serve a broad range of customers across multiple markets, including corporate and home office, healthcare, hospitality, retail and point-of-sale. Its diverse portfolio of products, used by leading organizations worldwide, ranges from intuitive height-adjustable tables and workstations to ergonomic mobile medical carts and innovative monitor arms. Headquartered in Easton, Pa., HAT employs more than 270 people and maintains manufacturing and logistical operations in Easton, Santa Clara, Calif., Louisville, Ky., and Rudkrobing, Denmark. HAT and its holding company, Innovative Ergonomic Solutions, is backed by Cathay Capital Group, a global investment firm that manages more than $4.5B in assets and supports leading, high-growth companies. More information is available at www.team-hat.com .

About Cathay Capital

Cathay Capital Group is a global investment firm supporting companies at all stages throughout North America, Asia, Europe and Africa. By helping navigate the opportunities of globalization and sustainable transformation, Cathay is the partner of choice for companies aspiring to lead markets and make a positive impact. Its global platform connects people – from investors and entrepreneurs to management teams and leading corporations – across continents to share knowledge, the tools to scale, and achieve the extraordinary. Founded in 2007 with a strong entrepreneurial heritage, Cathay Capital now manages over $4.5B in assets, has completed over 220 buyouts, growth and venture capital investments with the global reach and local expertise from offices in Paris, New York, Shanghai, Munich, San Francisco, Beijing, Singapore, Shenzhen and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit www.cathaycapital.com

