Innovative Expansion in Machining Coverage for CNC Milling with Metal Materials

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- meviy, the cutting-edge parts procurement platform developed by MISUMI Group Inc., is thrilled to announce significant advancements in our machining capabilities for CNC milling in a variety of metal materials, including Steel, Pre-Hardened Steel, Aluminum, and Stainless Steel, effective immediately. This expansion is poised to increase our Automatic Quotation success ratio, underscoring our commitment to delivering superior precision and quality in our machining processes.

Key Enhancements:

1. Straight Hole Machining Limit Expansion:

Enhancement Details: By broadening the available tools in our automated machining process, we will significantly improve our machining coverage for the Length-to-Diameter (L/D) ratio of straight holes.

Diameter (mm) Machining Depth (Approximate, mm) 2.0 ≤ Diameter ≤ 3.2 150 3.3 ≤ Diameter ≤ 4.2 180 4.3 ≤ Diameter ≤ 6.9 200 7.0 ≤ Diameter ≤ 9.9 220 10 ≤ Diameter ≤ 20 300

2. End Mill Machining Limit Expansion:

New Capability: down to 1mm Radius Pocket corner radii down to R1mm Slot width down to 2mm Maximum depth of 20mm for general tolerancing Maximum depth of 10mm for toleranced features



These advancements reflect our dedication to continuous improvement and excellence in machining technology. By expanding our machining limits and refining our processes, we aim to deliver even higher precision and quality to our valued clients.

About meviy:

meviy is a leading provider of precision manufacturing solutions, specializing in CNC Milling, CNC Turning, and Sheet Metal Fabrication of custom parts. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, meviy delivers high-quality, custom parts to a diverse range of industries worldwide. For more information on meviy, please click here.

About MISUMI:

MISUMI is a global distributor and manufacturer of industrial automation components. With a commitment to offering efficient, cost-effective solutions, MISUMI is a single source for the electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly industry. MISUMI's catalog of highly configurable components is a fast, dependable, and cost-effective choice for last-minute design changes, prototyping, and meeting full-scale design and application requirements.

SOURCE MISUMI USA