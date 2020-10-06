Innovative Express Care Opens West Suburban COVID-19 Testing Center

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Express Care , a Chicago-based urgent care that has performed over 100,000 COVID-19 tests to date, opened a second testing center in West suburban Downers Grove today. Dr. Rahul Khare, founder and CEO of Innovative Care , says the clinic is committed to helping the Chicagoland area screen for the virus and recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've been testing patients seven days a week since March, and we have no plans of stopping until this pandemic is under control," said Khare. "Extending our services to the suburbs is a natural next step for us."

Khare teamed up with Jeffrey Bohmer, MD, a local emergency medicine physician, to manage the site at 4115 Fairview Avenue in Downers Grove. Innovative Express Care offers PCR swab testing , rapid COVID-19 testing and antibody testing currently, and expects to add saliva testing soon. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm, with extended hours coming soon. You do not need to be experiencing symptoms for testing and insurance is accepted. Uninsured patients can also be tested under the federal CARES Act.

"The colder months and upcoming holidays will result in more people commingling indoors," said Khare. "Proactively testing and screening for COVID-19, even when no symptoms are present, can help identify cases early and prevent virus spread."

Khare also added that the upcoming flu season will lead many people to question the cause of their symptoms. Innovative Express Care's COVID-19 testing centers will rule out COVID-19, while also testing symptomatic patients for flu and strep when necessary.

Khare expects to administer more than 500 tests per day at the Downers Grove site. Appointments are required for testing. The testing center will operate outdoors until the weather dictates a move inside.

Innovative Express Care also offers workplace virus testing . Khare and team have visited hundreds of area businesses, as well as schools in Chicago, to help maintain a safe and virus-free environment.

For more information on COVID-19 testing, visit Innovative Express Care online .

Jennifer Monasteri, [email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Express Care