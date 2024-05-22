Innovative Eyewear Brand NEVEN to Launch New Line of High-Quality, Affordable Prescription Glasses in Partnership with Manufacturer Robertson Optical Laboratories, Inc.

Line to Feature 396 Design Options

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEVEN, an innovative and high-quality yet affordable eyewear brand inspired by the palindrome "Never Odd Or Even," is pleased to announce that in response to demand, it is launching a new line of prescription glasses. Working in partnership with respected longtime Atlanta, Georgia-based laboratory Robertson Optical Laboratories, Inc., the largest independently owned and operated Optical Wholesaler in the United States, NEVEN will offer 396 design options within the collection.

A revolutionary eyewear company, NEVEN is disrupting the industry with its unique blend of fashionable products, customer satisfaction and affordability. It offers modern, minimalist designs to timeless classics.

Kicking off the new line are 66 different frame styles, and six different lens colors: clear, black, brown, coastal blue, rose-pink and silver. Robertson Optical Laboratories meticulously crafts the high-powered lenses to suit individual needs.

The cutting-edge manufacturing process leverages the latest advancements in material science and technology to produce lightweight, durable frames crafted with upgraded TR90 material. All NEVEN sunglasses come with polarized lenses, anti-sea water coating and oleophobic coating, to assist with optimal performance and longevity.

Upgrades are available for all prescription frames and lens colors at an additional cost. These include:

Polycarbonate lens for impact resistance (coastal blue, rose-pink and silver lens colors come pre-upgraded with polycarbonate lens for free).

High index lens to make lenses thinner and lighter.

Anti-reflective coating to combat glare from computers and TV screens, as well as night lights while driving.

Polarized lens providing superior protection against the sun's natural glare for outdoor adventures.

Clear lens blue light protection.

Prescription limits NEVEN accepts are:

+6.00 to -5.00

+6.00 to -8.00

+5.00 to -5.00

Pricing for single-vision eyewear starts at $99. NEVEN also accepts HSA (Health Savings Account) funds as a payment method as prescription glasses are a qualified medical expense.

Eyewear is available for purchase at https://neveneyewear.com/.

Following the launch, NEVEN will unveil three additional lens colors for prescription glasses, bringing the design options to a total of 594.

"We're very excited to launch our new line of affordable prescription eyewear," said Jonathan Strauss, CEO of NEVEN Eyewear. "Through our partnership with Robertson Optical Laboratories, we are looking forward to combining our strengths and offering our customers prescription glasses with a wide variety of design options ensuring there is something for everyone."

NEVEN offers affiliate programs through ShareASale, Skimlinks and Refersion.

Processing takes two to three days. NEVEN does not accept insurance. Customers must have a valid prescription from an eye care professional to order glasses online. Individuals should ensure their prescription is up to date. Contact lens prescriptions are different from eyeglass prescriptions. NEVEN can fill most single vision and progressive prescriptions for eyeglasses and sunglasses. However, there may be certain prescriptions or lens options that require additional verification or customization. Customers can only submit one prescription per order.

NEVEN recommends having the prescription checked by an eye care professional every one to two years, or as recommended by an eye doctor. Regular eye exams help ensure that the prescription is up to date and that any changes in vision are promptly addressed. If individuals need adjustments or repairs for their glasses, they can visit a local optician or eyewear professional for assistance.

About NEVEN Eyewear:

NEVEN Eyewear is an innovative and high-quality yet affordable eyewear brand providing stylish and functional sunglasses, prescription eyewear, blue light glasses and accessories. Inspired by the palindrome "Never Odd Or Even," it is based on a mission to encourage customers to explore new horizons, no matter how they get there." NEVEN Eyewear is based in Melbourne, Florida. For more information, visit https://neveneyewear.com/ or check out NEVEN at https://www.instagram.com/neveneyewearofficial, https://www.tiktok.com/@neveneyewear, https://www.facebook.com/neveneyewear/ and https://twitter.com/neveneyewear.

About Robertson Optical Laboratories, Inc.:

Founded in 1958 by Jack Robertson, Robertson Optical Laboratories is the largest independently owned and family operated optical wholesaler in the U.S. Its full-service lens manufacturing facilities employ the most innovatively advanced processing software and equipment. For more than 66 years, Robertson Optical has been a beacon of excellence and independent integrity within the optical industry. For more information, visit http://www.robertsonoptical.com/.

