Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces New Patent Filing on Self-adjusting Spring Hinges for Smartglasses

News provided by

Innovative Eyewear Inc.

11 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

MIAMI, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, is excited to announce a patent filing on a key product innovation, flexible spring hinges for smart eyewear.

Continue Reading
A prototype Lucyd Lyte 2.0 with the new flex hinge. Photo courtesy of Innovative Eyewear, Inc.
A prototype Lucyd Lyte 2.0 with the new flex hinge. Photo courtesy of Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

The new patent application, entitled Spring-loaded Hinges for Smartglasses (# 18/463,465) covers a proprietary component developed by the Company to enhance comfort in smart eyewear. The addition of flexible hinges, planned for most upcoming frames produced by the Company, will enhance both the comfort and the range of fit for the frames, enabling each style to be worn by a wider array of users. Finally, we believe these new hinges will also increase the durability of the frames by reducing stress points on the temples caused by extended wear.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, said "The development of compact spring hinges for smart eyewear is another positive advent in our mission to build the global standard in the category. We believe this new component will improve the all-day comfort and durability of our eyewear. This latest innovation reinforces our brand promise to Upgrade your Eyewear® and follows our previous innovations including the introduction of ChatGPT in smart eyewear with the Lucyd app, the launch of Vyrb, the first social audio app for smart eyewear, photochromic blue light lenses, an industry-leading 12-hour battery life, some of the world's lightest smart eyewear frames in sizes and styles to fit men, women and youth, titanium front frames, and the first wireless dock charger for smart eyewear. We look forward to launching the new self-adjusting hinges, starting with our Lyte 2.0 XL collection debuting in October 2023, alongside additional unique designs and product upgrades."

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering, introduction of new product lines and timing of improvements and enhancements to our current products. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected launch date for the new self-adjusting hinges in our products. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott Powell
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Office: +1 (646) 893-5835
Email: scott@skylineccg.com

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.