Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces Real-Time AI Translated Calls for the Lucyd App

MIAMI, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the manufacturer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer® and Nautica® brands, is pleased to announce a powerful new update to the Company's Lucyd app for iOS and Android - the ability for users to have automatically translated calls with other Lucyd app users. The Lucyd app was the first to enable voice access to ChatGPT in smart eyewear, and the Company uses the app to deploy useful new features to users of its smartglasses.

Translation in the Lucyd app received a major upgrade with new 1-on-1 translated calls. Image courtesy Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Last year, the Company introduced the first translation functionality in the app, which enabled verbal translations, "hot-seat" style, with two or more users speaking between 17 languages to a single phone and connected smart glasses. This new feature brings Translate functionality to one on one calls in the Walkie applet, so users can speak freely in their native language on their device, and the other person will hear it translated instantly into their preferred language on their own device. The only requirement is that both users have the free Lucyd app and a web connection, delivering this powerful new functionality not only to our glasses users, but also users of any Bluetooth hearable.

The process is smooth and instant, but involves a complex array of AI-assisted processes. First, the spoken language is transcribed and interpreted by the AI; then the speaker's voice itself is nearly muted while the AI verbalizes a translation of the transcript in the original user's own voice pattern to the second person's device. The result is authentic, human-sounding translations – not the robotic verbalizations common with many translation platforms. The initial launch supports English-Spanish bilateral translation, with additional languages planned to launch in the future. The feature was developed directly in response to needs in the construction and logistics industries, where multilingual teams, both on a single site and across job sites, are common. The Lucyd app now facilitates lightning-fast translations between any two people, whether or not they are physically together.

Key Features of the Update:

English to Spanish and Spanish to English translations made completely effortless, regardless of speaker proximity.

"Freemium" model, with a $7.99/month subscription is required for more than 40 minutes of translated calls per day.

Facilitates smoother workflows for multilingual teams.

Makes the Lucyd app an all-in-one hub for both local and remote translation.

Additional languages are in development for future release.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, said "Translation has emerged as a killer app for smart glasses and wearables in general. I believe we are offering some of the strongest communication features available on wearables today. The beauty of the Lucyd app is that not only can we use it to deliver fantastic new features to our glasses customers without cumbersome firmware updates, it's also emerging as an applet store that can benefit users of all Bluetooth devices, not just our glasses, with powerful voice and AI utilities. We see this as part of a larger strategy to develop optimal AI utility on wearables in a user-centric, platform-agnostic fashion, that makes it easy for users of other Bluetooth hardware to join the Lucyd ecosystem from the software side first."

To see the new feature in action, watch the video. To download the app, visit Lucyd.co or search "Lucyd" in the App Store or Google Play Store.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the Lucyd Translate features on the Lucyd app. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott Powell

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Office: +1 (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear, Inc.