Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Appoints Olivia 'Dibby' Bartlett as a Director

MIAMI, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear Inc., operator of the Lucyd® Bluetooth smart eyewear brand, is pleased to announce it has appointed Olivia "Dibby" Bartlett as an independent director.

Dibby has served more than 30 years in the optical industry. She is currently president of the Opticians Association of America which for over 90 years has been dedicated to the advancement of the American optician and serves as Chief Operating Officer of Todd Rogers Eyewear. She has been named by Vision Monday as one of the "Most Influential Women in Optical" for 2020, is a recipient of the Eyecare Business Game Changer Award 2020 and is a graduate of Clark University with a major in comparative politics.

"I am enthusiastic to join the board of Innovative Eyewear. Their mission to Upgrade your Eyewear® resonates with me and addresses a major market need. I believe the company is posed to make a positive impact on the utility, safety and enjoyment of wearing glasses," said Dibby Bartlett.

Harrison Gross, Lucyd cofounder and CEO said, "We are very excited to add Dibby as a director to Innovative Eyewear Inc. She is extraordinarily knowledgeable about the eyewear industry and is passionate about combining form and function in eyeglass design to address optical and style requirements of diverse demographics."

Lucyd's mission is to Upgrade your Eyewear® with advanced ergonomic frames that are easy to use, fun to wear, and help you stay safely connected to your digital life. The Lucyd brand and IP portfolio are exclusively licensed to and operated by Innovative Eyewear, Inc. To learn more, or to order Lucyd Lyte® smart eyewear, please visit https://lucyd.co.

For more information on Lucyd's equity crowdfund on StartEngine, please visit www.startengine.com/Lucyd.

