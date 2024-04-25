Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Partners with New Look Vision Group to Provide Smart Eyewear in Canada

MAIMI, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, is pleased to announce their Lucyd smart frames are now available from NewLook.ca and select New Look stores in Quebec. New Look is a leading eyewear retailer with over 450 stores in the US and Canada.

Image courtesy of New Look Vision Group

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear said "We are thrilled to introduce our frames to Canadian eyeglass customers on the market-defining New Look website as well as several of their beautiful stores in Montreal. When you enter a New Look store, you know you are in for an eyewear experience like no other. This is clear from the moment you meet their incredible staff, expansive selection of quality frames, and attention to detail in both their online and in-store experiences. We look forward to introducing their clientele to our innovative and unique smart frames."

"The integration of eyewear with smart technology is something that our group has become increasingly interested in over the past few years," noted Michael Tovey, SVP of Frames and Product Development for New Look Vision Group. "With these frames from Lucyd, we are able to offer a product that is technologically advanced, well-designed, and well-priced."

New Look was recently named as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and received an Excellence in Retailing award in 2023.

Shop Lucyd Eyewear at New Look by visiting here.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of cutting-edge smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica® & Eddie Bauer® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

About New Look Vision Group Inc.

New Look Vision Group is the largest optical group in the eye care industry in Canada and has been rapidly expanding in the United States since its acquisition of Edward Beiner in March 2020, its partnership with Black Optical in 2021, and the acquisition of LOH in December 2021. New Look Vision Group has a network of 489 locations operating mainly under the Iris, New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff and Edward Beiner banners and a laboratory facility using state-of-the-art technologies. For additional information please visit www.newlookvision.ca.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the anticipated to business development efforts, introduction of new product lines and timing of improvements and enhancements to our current products and distribution. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the new business development efforts described in this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott Powell

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Office: +1 (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear, Inc.