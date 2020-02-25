Innovative Financial Group Continues Rapid Expansion Formalizing Partnership with Elite Insurance Group

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Financial Group (IFG), one of the nation's fastest growing distributors of life insurance and health products, announced today that it has finalized a partnership with Elite Insurance Group, one of the largest distributors of health products where their primary focus is helping seniors understand their Medicare options.

Elite Insurance Group (ECG) was started in 2006 by David Wilson, CEO and Owner. David began his career with himself and one other agent working in the field daily. Slowly, the agency began to grow and over the last 14 years EIG has now become a nationally recognized FMO. EIG's agent centric focus is what separates them from their competition. They provide a hands-on approach where each agent gets proper field training and has regular meetings with their staff to make sure the value proposition remains unmatched. EIG is truly a company built by agents for agents.

"EIG focuses on providing great value to their team and after I had the opportunity to spend time with David and Hunter, I knew we had to find a way to work together," said Tyler Rees, Owner of Innovative Financial Group. "At IFG, we believe in empowering individuals by focusing on collaboration and teamwork. The most impressive attribute I found at EIG is their ability to maximize the capacity each individual agent has. We look forward to helping EIG with rapid expansion throughout the entire country."

"Partnering with Innovative Financial Group made perfect sense," said David Wilson, CEO and Owner of Elite Insurance Group. "Transparency and Opportunity were two key factors in our decision to join forces with IFG. There is a buzz in the industry right now with what Tyler and IFG have created. When you meet with Tyler and his team at IFG you quickly learn this is brokerage you want to partner with."

"EIG has created an amazing opportunity for their agents and partners," said Josh Benson, CEO of Innovative Financial Group. "Our 6,000+ agents at Innovative Financial Group will benefit from this partnership and will be trained and mentored by the best in the industry. When we decide to move in a specific direction, we gather all the knowledge, talent, and resources needed for scale. Our partnership with EIG immediately positions us as a serious contributor in the Medicare space and we look forward to the challenge of capturing more market share while remaining intentional in our commitment to both our partners and clients."

About Innovative Financial Group

Innovative Financial Group headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is one of the nation's fastest growing independent distributors of life and health insurance products.

Innovative develops and distributes life and health insurance products with insurance carriers through its distribution network of independent agents and agencies. Innovative works with over 6,000 independent insurance agents across the nation providing best in class support, training, leads and compensation. In 2020, Innovative Financial Group will write over $75 million in new life insurance premium, $150 million in annuity business and over $25 million in Medicare and ancillary health products. For more information about Innovative Financial Group, visit https://www.TeamIFG.com.

