Innovative Fintech Platform, MoneyBrag.com, Partners with MeetBreeze.com - Industry Leader in Easy-Access Online Long-Term Disability Insurance

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyBrag.com (https://moneybrag.com/) a fintech platform for unbanked and underbanked has partnered with MeetBreeze to provide disability insurance product for MoneyBrag.com consumers. MeetBreeze is a wildly popular provider of online long-term disability coverage, with a streamlined easy approach that gives accurate quotes for coverage in less than a minute. MeetBreeze pairs well with the available suite of the MoneyBrag.com fintech platform, which helps users get quotes for financial products, offers money-saving tips, helps view and organize monthly budgets, offers loans, credit cards, insurance, debt consolidation, and a host of other secure digital products to assist users with managing a 21st century income. The MoneyBrag app is available via Google Play and the App Store.

"We're very happy and excited to work with MeetBreeze," said Akeem Egbeyemi, Founder of MoneyBrag.com. "Working with Collins and Alex at MeetBreeze has been a great experience, and their product is excellent – a modern approach to an insurance industry that desperately needed it. Most consumers are still unaware that you can buy disability insurance online to help protect lost income, but that's exactly what MeetBreeze does. Imagine that: affordable disability coverage in just 15 minutes. We already know that around 25% of Americans will experience some form of disability in their careers before retirement, and 70% of working Americans can't make it a month without a paycheck [U.S. Social Security Administration statistics]. Those are some sobering numbers. So we're happy to offer the peace of mind that MeetBreeze represents to our app users."

MeetBreeze Coverage via MoneyBrag: How It Works

MeetBreeze is designed to be simple and easy, with every step accessed directly online, via computer or mobile device:

Get a Disability Insurance Quote: Users answer a few simple questions and get an immediate, personalized quote.

Apply in Just Minutes: Applications take 10 minutes or less, and can be filled out from any computer or mobile device – anywhere, anytime.

Get a Fast Decision: If eligibility is determined, users receive disability coverage immediately, right on the spot. Nothing else is required.

Disability Experts Available: MeetBreeze provides disability experts who can help answer questions every step of the way – from the quote process to helping users understand their policy.

