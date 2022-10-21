Innovative Firm Changes Name to Reflect Growth

Fields PLLC law firm now known as Fields Han Cunniff PLLC

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fields PLLC law firm announced today it has changed its name to Fields Han Cunniff PLLC ("FHC"). The new name includes the names of the other partners of the firm, Ed Han, and Martin Cunniff, along with the founder of the firm, Richard Fields.

Fields Han Cunniff is a human rights litigation boutique firm that takes an innovative litigation approach. It prides itself on extraordinary diligence in client and case selection, using a global network of highly trained investigators, assembling a co-counsel team of world-class litigators, selecting key experts, economists, and other professionals, focusing on economics at the outset, and specializing in the litigation strategy needed to achieve client objectives.

Fields founded the firm in 2016. He was an early pioneer in litigation finance managing over $600 million in private and public litigation funds. He started the first publicly traded litigation finance fund, Juridica Asset Management Limited, but decided in 2016 to leave the fund to go back to his roots as a litigator in large, complex litigation. Before he entered the field of litigation finance, he was a partner at several prominent Washington, D.C. law firms and worked with both Cunniff and Han at the Howrey & Simon law firm (later named Howrey LLP).

Cunniff joined the firm in 2020. At Howrey, he was chair of commercial litigation for the then largest litigation firm in the world and a member of the top-ranked antitrust group. Cunniff follows a "focus on damages" approach to litigation and is a co-editor of the treatise Calculating and Proving Damages (Law Journal Press).

Han joined the firm in 2021. He was most recently a partner at Arnold & Porter. Han has extensive experience in complex, high-stakes litigation, and trial practice. Besides being an accomplished litigator, Han has a master's degree in economics and experience in developing and applying econometric models.

The name change reflects the addition of Han and Cunniff which added extraordinary trial experience to the firm's capabilities. Cunniff's widely recognized expertise in the law and development of damages and Han's economic and trial expertise also enhance the firm's ability to settle high stakes litigation.

Contact:

Richard Fields

Fields Han Cunniff PLLC

(833) 382-9816

[email protected]

http://fhcfirm.com

SOURCE Fields Han Cunniff PLLC