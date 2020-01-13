Innovative Forensic DNA Adds New Law Enforcement Liaison to Legal and Advocacy Team

"From our work in investigative genetic genealogy, we realized that, along with a team of experienced genetic genealogists, we would need an experienced legal and advocacy team to be able to truly collaborate one-on-one with various agencies. We wanted legal experts who could meet the professional standards required by state and federal governments and who could understand the constraints and compliance issues inherent in these agencies and organizations," says Innovative co-founder Jennifer Moore. "What better way to accomplish this than by having an active current legal and advocacy team with the backgrounds of prosecution, detective, sheriff and victim advocacy."

The Innovative Forensic DNA Legal and Advocacy Team

S. Ashley Link, Director of Client & Media Relations, serves as Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney in the State of Virginia. She has a combined Juris Doctor and master's degree in government and has been licensed to practice law in the State of Virginia since 2016 and in North Carolina since 2018. Link brings her skills and knowledge from her combined background to the team to continue helping victims, families, and law enforcement receive closure.

Jen Spears, the new Law Enforcement Liaison, is an experienced homicide/cold case detective in the state of Florida. She has been a deputy since 1999, the majority of that time spent in criminal investigations serving in a variety of assignments. Spears has collaborated with numerous agencies around the nation through her casework and has received several accolades for her accomplishments in cold case investigations. Additionally, she serves on various cold case and homicide boards and committees. Spears recently resolved a 1984 cold case using genetic genealogy and has a passion for helping other detectives using the same process.

Keith Prince, Client & Media Relations, is Sheriff of the City of Emporia, VA, and brings over twenty-two years of law enforcement experience to the Innovative team. A member of the Emporia Police Department since 1998, Prince has worked as General Instructor and a Field Training Officer throughout his career. In 2010, he received the Public Service Award from the United States Attorney General for his role in a case that eventually led to an arrest for two unsolved homicides in Florida and twenty arrests total. He has served as Sherriff of the City of Emporia, VA, since 2018. Prince has joined the team to continue helping others because he knows how important it is for victims and families to have closure.

Katherine Turner, Client & Media Relations and Family & Victim Advocate, is a Licensed Professional Counselor with over fifteen years of experience in human services, advocacy and public speaking. Turner is currently the Director of the Family Violence Sexual Assault Unit, Child Advocacy Center in Greensville County, VA. She works with children and adolescents who have been victims of a variety of crimes and maintains close relationships with law enforcement in ensuring the best services are provided and that victim's voices are adequately heard through the justice system. Turner hopes to use her skills as part of the team to help victims and families understand the process and advocate for them in any way possible through the justice system.

Innovative Forensic DNA Investigative Genetic Genealogy Services

Cold Cases

Violent Crimes

Unidentified Decedent

Living Identification

Missing Persons

Combating Human Trafficking

Training and Instruction for detectives and other investigative professionals

ABOUT INNOVATIVE FORENSIC DNA LLC

Innovative Forensic DNA is an investigative genetic genealogy firm providing services to law enforcement and various agencies, working collaboratively through the entire lifecycle of the case, from submission to conclusion. Unique in the industry, Innovative Forensic DNA combines years of expertise in the growing field of investigative genetic genealogy with a deep expertise in legal, law enforcement and family advocacy. For more information visit www.innovativeforensic.com .

