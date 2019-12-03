Innovative Forensic DNA LLC Launches as an Investigative Genetic Genealogy Provider

EMPORIA, Va., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Forensic DNA LLC announced today its launch as an investigative genetics genealogy firm directly serving the law enforcement community. Innovative Forensic DNA offers law enforcement agencies one-on-one, collaborative genetic genealogy services tailored to the unique needs of criminal investigators.

Co-founders Jennifer Moore, an investigative genetic genealogist and licensed private investigator, and Christa Stalcup, a leading expert in the field of genetic genealogy, have assembled a team of experts in legal, law enforcement, victim advocacy and investigations to offer support critical to law enforcement agencies that leads to identifying potential victims or suspects in violent crimes, whether they be active or cold cases.

"Our mission is to collaborate personally, one-on-one, throughout the investigative genetic genealogy process with law enforcement agencies," says co-founder Jennifer Moore. "Because of the legal and investigative backgrounds of our team, we can offer services especially suited to law enforcement and bring the power of collaboration to solve cases and bring closure to the families and victims of crime."

Innovative Forensic DNA genetic genealogy services include:

Cold Cases

Violent Crimes

Unidentified Decedent

Living Identification

Missing Persons

Human Trafficking

Innovative Forensic DNA is excited to be sponsoring several professional and advocacy associations in 2020. They are supporting the Southeastern Homicide Investigators Association (SEHIA) as a 2020 Sponsor (sehia.org). Sponsorship will include a year of activities that culminates in participation at the annual SEHIA conference at the Albuquerque Marriott Pyramid North from November 9-13, 2020. In addition, Innovative Forensic DNA will be partnering with Project: Cold Case's "Year of Hope" (projectcoldcase.org) on January 25th in support of their mission to bring closure to families of victims.

"As genetic genealogy has moved solving cold cases to the forefront of homicide investigations across the country, the Southeastern Homicide Investigators Association is poised to lead the conversation and education for investigators around the world. We are thrilled to partner with renowned genealogists and leaders in forensic DNA testing who support SEHIA by exhibiting at our annual conference and educating our members. Jennifer and Christa with Innovative Forensic DNA will provide our members with the genetic genealogy expertise they are known for from the beginning of a case submission through its conclusion. Our members will benefit tremendously from this partnership as they navigate these complex investigations seeking justice for victims and their families long overdue," says Jen Spears, President of SEHIA.

ABOUT INNOVATIVE FORENSIC DNA LLC

Innovative Forensic DNA is an investigative genetic genealogy firm providing services to law enforcement agencies, working collaboratively through the entire lifecycle of the case, from submission to conclusion. Unique in the industry, Innovative Forensic DNA combines years of expertise in the growing field of investigative genetic genealogy with a deep expertise in legal, law enforcement and family advocacy. For more information visit www.innovativeforensic.com .

SOURCE Innovative Forensic DNA LLC

Related Links

http://www.innovativeforensic.com

