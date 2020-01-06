Innovative Foundry Technologies Files Patent Infringement Suit Against SMIC, Broadcom, Cypress Semiconductor and DISH Network

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Foundry Technologies (IFT) announced that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), Broadcom Incorporated, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and DISH Network Corporation. This new lawsuit follows on the heels of the highly successful first phase of IFT's licensing campaign, through which IFT was able to quickly resolve infringement claims against Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), Texas Instruments, MediaTek and Qualcomm, among others.

The new infringement suit was brought in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas (C.A. No.: 6:19-cv-719). The defendants are accused of infringing four of IFT's patents:

US Patent No. 6,580,122, "Transistor Device Having an Enhanced Width Dimension and a Method of Making Same"

US Patent No. 6,806,126, "Method of Manufacturing a Semiconductor Component"

US Patent No. 6,933,620, "Semiconductor Component and Method of Manufacture"

US Patent No. 7,009,226, "In-Situ Nitride/Oxynitride Processing with Reduced Deposition Surface Pattern Sensitivity"

"We were very pleased with the results of the first phase of our licensing campaign, and the speed with which we achieved those results against such major parties as TSMC, UMC, Qualcomm, MediaTek and Texas Instruments. That rapid success validates the strength of IFT's patent portfolio and licensing strategy, and we hope this latest filing shows our resolve to continue pursuing all parties who are practicing IFT's patented technologies," stated Warren Hurwitz, IFT's President and CEO. Hurwitz continued, "We have stated from the beginning our preference to resolve licensing issues early in the litigation process or, better still, before the commencement of litigation, to avoid unnecessary business disruption and costs of legal proceedings. While our preference has not changed, this latest filing shows our intent to pursue licenses from all infringing parties, by whatever means are appropriate."

IFT is represented in this matter by a team of lawyers at Mintz led by Michael Renaud and Adam Rizk. Mintz has been central to IFT's multinational program and successes to date, and will continue to be an essential element of IFT's ongoing global licensing program.

ABOUT INNOVATIVE FOUNDRY TECHNOLOGIES LLC.

Established in 2017, IFT actively engages in the acquisition, development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property related to semiconductor fabrication and packaging technologies. At present, IFT owns over 125 US and foreign patents and patent applications acquired from a pioneer in the semiconductor industry, Advanced Micro Devices. This portfolio covers several key aspects of semiconductor design and manufacture, which enable leaders in the automotive, networking, Smart device and other industries to continue to deploy smaller, more powerful and cost-effective integrated circuits.

