Innovative Foundry Technologies Resolves Infringement Dispute with SMIC and Initiates New Patent Litigation

PORTLAND, Maine, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Foundry Technologies LLC (IFT) has resolved its patent dispute with Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC). In addition, IFT has acquired new patents, one of which it asserted in a new infringement lawsuit filed in Germany. Specifically, on May 25, 2021, IFT filed two new infringement lawsuits in the Dusseldorf, Germany Patent Court, alleging that Micron Technologies, Inc., Micron Semiconductor (Deutschland) GmbH, and Mouser Electronics, Inc. infringe one of IFT's patents, German Patent De 10 2008 030 854 B4, "MOS transistors having depressed drain and source regions and conforming metal silicide regions, and methods of fabricating the transistors."

Thomas Loureiro, IFT's Executive Vice President of Licensing and Strategy, reports, "IFT is extremely pleased to have resolved its patent dispute with SMIC. Having now successfully resolved our campaigns against some of the biggest players in the semiconductor foundry space, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC), Unified Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), and SMIC, we can now turn our attention to the many other parties who continue to infringe our patents. With the recent acquisition of new patents, one of which we've just asserted in Germany, we hope it is clear to these parties that IFT intends to continue to protect its intellectual property and take whatever steps are appropriate and necessary to achieve that end." Loureiro continued, "The pace and scope of our success to date validates the strength of IFT's patent portfolio and licensing strategy. Further, IFT has an open-portfolio strategy and we will continue to add to our world class fabrication portfolio, so unlicensed parties should take note, and recognize that early licensing is the best and only way to avoid the risk and cost associated with continuing infringement of IFT's patents."

ABOUT INNOVATIVE FOUNDRY TECHNOLOGIES LLC.

Established in 2017, IFT actively engages in the acquisition, development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property related to semiconductor fabrication and packaging technologies. At present, IFT owns over 125 US and foreign patents and patent applications acquired from a pioneer in the semiconductor industry, Advanced Micro Devices. This portfolio covers several key aspects of semiconductor design and manufacture, which enable leaders in the automotive, networking, Smart device and other industries to continue to deploy smaller, more powerful and cost-effective integrated circuits.

