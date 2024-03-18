Innovative Fresh Meals Solutions Platform FreshRealm Relocates Company Headquarters to Texas

The new, leading edge facility will accommodate its growing workforce while broadening its production and distribution footprint

LANCASTER, Texas, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FreshRealm , the national leader in fresh meal solutions, announced today they will be shifting their California-based headquarters to Lancaster, TX. The company broke ground in 2023 and as they near completion, are preparing for the location to formally serve as headquarters. The new office space is just outside of Dallas and will serve as an employee hub and production space. The facility will allow FreshRealm to produce superior short shelf life meals at a scale and solidify its position in the high growth fresh meals category. Strategically, this location provides FreshRealm an additional 88,000 square feet of dedicated space for future-proofing their meal innovation and production capabilities.

Through its one-of-a-kind meal platform, FreshRealm drives innovation, quality, lower fixed costs and better unit economics to support e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, brick and mortar food retailers, restaurants and other food service providers nationally. The opening in Lancaster will ultimately strengthen FreshRealm's just-in-time supply chain network - the engine that drives the availability, ease, and affordability of fresh food. The Lancaster facility will offer FreshRealm employees with a state-of-art space to develop and produce fresh meals, service a rapidly growing customer base, and continue to forge the company's path as a preeminent meal provider.

Snow Le, President of FreshRealm and resident of Texas for over 20 years, said: "We are thrilled to strengthen FreshRealm's roots in the great state of Texas, where we will continue our focus on transforming the future of the surging meal solutions space. As someone who has raised my family in Texas, I know the rich heritage of hard work and incredible food this state offers, and Lancaster provides an ideal location for expanding our Texas-based workforce. We are especially excited to be doing business in a dynamically growing region that is actively investing in its people and businesses."

FreshRealm's Lancaster facility is located at 3301 N Dallas Avenue, and features innovative food production capabilities, modern culinary build-outs, conference rooms and office spaces for employees. The facility will house production for a full range of meals under one roof with a best-in-class food quality and safety management system, to ensure the freshest and highest quality meals. With this expansion, the company is planning to hire for positions across a range of roles within the Lancaster area.

About FreshRealm

FreshRealm is the architect of a better food system built for the future - so that everyone, every day, everywhere can access fresh food. FreshRealm's innovative fresh meals platform enables partners to grow, expand and diversify their product offering to meet surging consumer demand at a fraction of the cost. The company provides unmatched scale, robust data, culinary expertise, flexible and fully customized fresh meals options, supply chain and quality assurance, and efficient nationwide fulfillment.

www.freshrealm.co

