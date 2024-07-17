Innovative Green Tea Shot Brand, Kamoti, Unveils New Brand Identity, Expands into Six News States and Develops Advisory Board Featuring Beverage Industry Titans

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading green tea shot brand, Kamoti, is pleased to announce a considerable amount of notable recent company milestones, all of which have organically catapulted the company into this new and exciting chapter for the brand.

Evolution of Brand Identity

Kamoti is excited to unveil to the world their new brand identity – in which the product now contains just two ingredients: Whiskey and Natural Flavors, removing all artificial dyes. Their new packaging design is also worth calling out – featuring a modern two-color palm tree motif, creating a premium yet relaxed tropical vibe.

The team partnered with New York based creative design firm, Kingsland, on the marketing and branding of the refresh.

Market Growth into Six New States

The team is also pleased to share the expansion of Kamoti into six new strategic markets: Tennessee, New Jersey, Delaware, Michigan, Connecticut and Rhode Island, supported by new local sales representatives from some of the most reputable wine and spirit distributors in the country (Mancini, Breakthru Beverage and Lipman Brothers).

"We're thrilled to add Kamoti to our spirits lineup. This innovative brand fills a gap in our portfolio while offering a unique product for both our partners and consumers," states Charlie Jackson Lipman. Lipman proceeds, "Kamoti's fresh approach aligns with our goal to deliver distinctive, quality spirits and we are excited to introduce the brand to our network."

Development of Notable Beverage Alcohol Advisory Board

As part of wider evolution of the business, the team has decided to enlist the support of some key industry veterans to help take Kamoti to the next level in 2024 and beyond:

- Douglas Brundage: 10+ years in spirits brand marketing

- Taylor Foxman 15+ years with global beverage experience

- Danny Saltzman: 20+ years in beverage growth, retail strategy and distribution

New Charitable Commitments

A portion of all Kamoti merchandise sales will now support the Komodo Dragon Survival Program, an Indonesian non-profit organization founded in 2007 focused on the conservation of the Komodo dragon and their habitat.

"This is such an exciting moment in time for Kamoti on so many levels; we believe that in order to get to the next level we had to truly level up in all elements of the business from the liquid to the packaging to the team on board and cannot wait to expand into more markets in the coming months as well," states Dylan Fusco, Founder and CEO of Kamoti.

To learn more about the brand, visit https://kamoti.com/ or check out Instagram.

