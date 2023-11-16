Innovative Guide by Jarrett Logistics Helps Shippers Navigate Market Uncertainty

Jarrett Logistics Systems

16 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

New resource assists shippers with evaluating logistics partners to solve complex challenges

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrett Logistics, a leading 3PL solutions provider, announces a new industry resource for shippers to evaluate logistics partners in the ever-evolving freight market and risk landscape for global supply chains.

The new resource, "Navigating the Storm: A Shipper's Guide to Choosing the Right Logistics Partner," details how companies of all sizes can benefit from aligning themselves with transportation and logistics experts who can solve complex supply chain problems and streamline operational efficiency.

"Our new guide offers shippers valuable knowledge and practical insights for making informed decisions to select logistics partners who can make their supply chains more resilient, responsive, and efficient to weather any storm ahead," said Michael Jarrett, CEO of Jarrett Logistics.

Shippers are constantly at risk of losing market share to competitors with more agile and efficient supply chains. The new guide explains the advantages of having a logistics partner that delivers seamless integrations, AI-powered technology, customized services, and other solutions necessary to achieve high-impact, sustainable results.

For example, a logistics partner integrating with a company's IT systems can monitor for exceptions and solve problems proactively across global supply chains using AI for predictive analytics. Furthermore, by analyzing data across the network, such as the costs associated with different carriers, a logistics partner can optimize capacity procurement strategies to increase service, decrease costs, and reduce transit times.

The guide details how shippers can evaluate logistics partners' ability to manage multiple modes of transportation, analyze complex data, and provide responsive, hands-on support in a highly adaptive and collaborative environment. Top logistics partners can also help shippers create sustainable supply chains through careful planning, collaboration, and ongoing monitoring.

To download a free copy of the new guide and explore the comprehensive solutions offered by Jarrett Logistics, go to https://www.gojarrett.com/resources/guides

About Jarrett Logistics:
Jarrett Logistics is an award-winning 3PL supply chain partner with operations in Logistics, Transportation, Warehousing, and Fleet services. Founded in 1999, the family-owned company is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio, with client service offices in New York and North Carolina. Jarrett is recognized as a market leader in the supply chain industry for providing world-class service, technology, and premier services to many of the world's biggest brands. For more information, visit www.gojarrett.com.

Media Contact: Jacquie Mazziotta, Sr. Marketing Manager [email protected]/330.682.0099  ext. 2024

SOURCE Jarrett Logistics Systems

