Innovative Guide for Efficient and Effective Interactions for Information Systems Professionals Selected as My-Bites.com's Book of the Month!

WORCESTER, Mass., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Although still new to the marketplace, the comprehensive guide to effective, professional working relationships within IT organizations, "If…, Then…, Else…;" has just been declared My-Bites.com's Book of the Month!

My-Bites.com is a web site devoted to books on leadership and management principles. Books are summarized into 500-700 word summaries and offered in multiple formats. My-Bites.com is a great way to gain exposure to new business-oriented literature!

My-Bites Screen Shot If Then Else Book Cover

In "If…, Then…, Else...;", authors Davids, Secor, Farnum and Lewis offer a practical analysis of typical behaviors and personalities found in information systems organizations to assist those working within the sector. Compiling their collective knowledge and expertise, the authors work to illustrate how to anticipate likely scenarios by positing day to day IT activities and common events within the workplace to demonstrate how to formulate an appropriate action plan. Author Michael Davids says, "The intent is to provide a path to the most effective and efficient way to adapt in each of these real-world use-cases and interact with these all too common, stereotypical IT personalities."

Although there are countless books on Information System technology, "If…, Then…, Else...;" focuses expressly on the personalities and situations common and sometimes unique to the IT world offering career-beneficial insight on navigating those often choppy waters. The authors provide a unique tapestry of character and scenario intersections certain to resonate with anyone involved with IT participants. The reader is encouraged to identify and focus on one or more characters resembling challenging personalities in their own workplace. Next, these familiar characters are placed into common day-to-day situations and interactions familiar to virtually everyone in an IT career path. The scenario is played out and as personalities, situations, and behaviors are revealed to the reader, the authors provide invaluable guidance on successfully navigating those otherwise problematic interactions.

Furthermore, the authors collaboratively provide insight and guidance on the best way to identify and respond to the general temperaments and attitudes of IT professionals. Written by IT professionals for IT professionals about IT professionals, "If…, Then…, Else…;" provides a tool to aid professionals in achieving a favorable interaction and the best possible outcome throughout daily IT operations and interactions; a key in attaining overall career success. "If…, Then…, Else…;" is available for purchase online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About the Authors

This material is a multi-year, multi-author collaboration. Michael Davids, Steve Farnum, and Roydon Lewis combine over 100 years of Information System experience. Their skills and expertise include numerous technologies, industries, applications, data management platforms, data analytics, and interpersonal interactions far too extensive and comprehensive to enumerate!

Providing professional behavioral insight is Dan Secor. Dan graduated with a BS in business management and a minor in computer programming then returned to school and graduated with an MA in counseling psychology. He became a licensed mental health counselor. He now works in a private practice in central Massachusetts.

Detailed information about this title, the benefits and value of this material, and the format of this innovated approach contained within the reference guide and future alternative career versions is provided in more detail on their web site: www.OccupationalBehaviorSeries.com

Genre: Business Management

Price: $14.99

ISBN: 978-1-64111-064-8

292 pages, paperback

Publication Date: December 16, 2017

