Innovative Gx Laboratories Announces the Grand Opening of Its Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Gx Laboratories, a Texas-based molecular diagnostic company, is announcing the grand opening of its central testing laboratory in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 1, 2020. Innovative Gx specializes in molecular diagnosis using real-time RT PCR and DNA sequencing in many medical areas. The company is a leader in personalized medical solutions such as Respiratory Pathogens, Infectious Disease, COVID-19, and DNA-based Pharmacogenetics (PGX) testing services delivering genetic-based treatment of patient care.

Innovative Gx Laboratories was founded in 2019 by a team of career medical diagnostic scientists with a combined 30+ years of experience. Its scientific team is dedicated to providing the highest-quality clinical testing services to help people reach the best health through personalized medicine. The company offers high-accuracy testing, ship-to-home (reviewed by an independent physician) or B2B solutions, offering diagnostic kits and rapid results (often delivered in as little as less than 24 hours) for its physicians, hospitals, and clinics it serves nationwide.

Innovative Gx Laboratories provides one of the most comprehensive molecular testing options for physicians to help them accurately diagnose and treat many diseases through its targeted pharmacogenomic (PGX) panels. At present, Innovative Gx PGX panels include medications commonly prescribed to treat cardiovascular disease, mental health, infectious disease, cancer, and adverse drug interactions, and examine over 62 genes and 200 gene variants.

Innovative GX Laboratories also specializes in molecular testing of infectious disease, identification of a large range of respiratory pathogens, and RT PCR-based COVID testing. The Innovative Gx RT PCR COVID-19 Test is considered the "gold standard" in COVID screening and has received FDA authorization for emergency use. The test's level of accuracy is much higher than antigen and antibody testing and attains 99% determination of virus present.

"Our team of scientists and physicians at Innovative Gx Laboratories work diligently to offer the most comprehensive testing panels for our hospitals, physicians, and patients," said Enrique Perez-Paris, one of the co-founders of the company. He added, "Innovative Gx is much more than a business venture. It is my legacy, allowing the team at IG, to help others by providing precise health information in an accurate and timely manner."

For more information about Innovative Gx Laboratories and details of its services, please visit or contact the company at:

5410 Fredericksburg Road, Suite A304, San Antonio, Texas 78229

(866) 3PCR-DNA

[email protected]

https://innovativegx.com

