Innovative Halloween Haunt Drive-Thru Experience Entitled "Urban Legends of Southern California" to Take Place October 1 - November 1 at The OC Fair & Event Center

Devised from the whispered folklore that has tortured and terrorized countless generations of SoCal residents, Urban Legends of Southern California manifests the creatures and stories that have been born from the fates of the cursed and forsaken. This immersive drive-thru terror experience will have guests scrambling to lock their car doors…until they realize that they're trapped inside!

As guests arrive during their reserved time session, their vehicles will be staged in groups through timed ticketing. Once inside the event, they will be guided in groups through five different Experiential Zones on a clearly outlined course that weaves together the tales of SoCal's scariest Urban Legend monsters! Unique immersive scenes, coordinated lighting and sound effects, daring live performances, and dazzling special effects work together to give guests a terrifyingly fun, entertaining Halloween experience. The drive-thru experience is about 45-minutes long.

"With the challenges of being able to safely host a traditional Halloween haunt during these unprecedented times, many of Southern California's popular Halloween haunts unfortunately are cancelling," said Mark Entner, executive producer of Urban Legends of Southern California. "Using our experience as one of the original creators and producers of the Queen Mary's Dark Harbor, our team felt as though we had to provide an innovative and safe solution for the thousands of Southern Californians who look forward to enjoying the Halloween season each Fall. Our Urban Legends monsters each have ties to Southern California, and we think this is going to be an incredible immersive experience for our guests, while keeping it safe for everyone."

Entry to the event is through online ticket purchases only with limited reservations available per time session. Early bird admission tickets start at only $49.99 per vehicle on select nights and include up to five people in each vehicle. VIP tickets, group tickets for larger vehicles of six or more people and season passes to all 24 nights are also available now at UrbanLegendsHaunt.com . Guests are encouraged to buy in advance to take advantage of early bird pricing and reserve their date and time session before they sell out.

Advanced safety measures are being taken following the CDC, State and local guidelines, including daily health screenings and body temperature checks, routine cleaning and sanitizing along with regular COVID-19 testing for all team members. All team members, including monsters, are required to wear masks and social distance at all times. Guests are also required to stay in their vehicles at all times during the experience and wear masks if they choose to roll their windows down to fully enjoy the immersive experience. Guests will also be required to turn off their vehicles inside each show zone. The entire event is outside in the open air.

For more information, visit UrbanLegendsHaunt.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DriveThruHaunt.

