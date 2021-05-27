Innovative Health Benefits Company, Gravie, Announces Sarah Schott as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

Schott is a veteran of the insurance industry, and most recently was the chief compliance officer at Northwestern Mutual, a Fortune 100 insurance company, where she advanced the company's digital transformation efforts and established compliance as an influential and trusted business partner to financial advisors and home office leaders. Schott has also served as general counsel of an investment banking firm and held prominent leadership roles in corporate strategy and operations. Schott holds a J.D. from Duke University School of Law and a B.A. from Lawrence University.

"Sarah understands how to push innovation forward in a highly regulated environment while mitigating risks and capitalizing on opportunities, and we look forward to benefiting from her expertise," said Abir Sen, Gravie's Executive Chairman. "We are building Gravie for the long haul, and it's critical to have the best and brightest on our team as we continue to fulfill our mission of fixing the broken healthcare system."

Schott has extensive governance experience and provides board leadership to several organizations. She serves on the Audit & Compliance Committee of Advocate Aurora Health, a $12B healthcare system serving more than 3,000,000 patients. She is also Vice-Chair of the Lawrence University Board of Trustees, and President of the Board of Directors for the Milwaukee Jewish Day School.

"Gravie is disrupting the health benefits space and doing so in a way that is deeply rooted in its commitment to putting the consumer first. Gravie has clear, shared values and a strong culture that has guided its growth from the beginning," said Schott. "I'm excited to join Gravie's innovative and talented team."

Gravie has been at the forefront of driving change and improving the healthcare industry by creating innovative employer-sponsored health benefit solutions that put consumers first. Comfort™, Gravie's flagship product, is the nation's first-of-its-kind health plan that provides zero-deductible, zero-copay, and 100% coverage on most common healthcare services, at a cost comparable to most traditional group health plans.

Learn more about Gravie at www.gravie.com.

