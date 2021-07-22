Innovative Health Benefits Company, Gravie, Announces Two New Vice Presidents

"Tina and Mike are both industry-leading experts in their respective areas who are deeply knowledgeable on health insurance – and where the challenges and opportunities exist within the industry to do better," said Gravie CEO and Co-founder Marek Ciolko. "Having their expertise as part of our growing team will help Gravie continue to reimagine health benefits and bring new solutions to brokers, employers and members."

With nearly 30 years as a health industry professional, Armstrong brings a perspective honed from having worked for and on behalf of health plans, industry trade groups, regulatory agencies and multi-stakeholder work groups. In her newly created role at Gravie, she will help lead operations and compliance, as well as lead the ICHRA (Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement) with Gravie health plan. Armstrong was most recently director of contracts and government/regulatory affairs for PreferredOne. Prior to PreferredOne, she served in several capacities for the Minnesota Department of Commerce, including in health reform, health policy, consumer education and outreach, and analyst roles, and as a regional service manager for HCC Life Insurance Company. Armstrong has also served on many boards and committees inside and outside of the industry.

Lenz brings over 30 years of experience in the industry to his new role at Gravie, where he will lead expanding Gravie's competitive advantages as it relates to innovative provider network design, payment strategies, and alternative care access arrangements. Lenz was most recently executive vice president of network strategy and innovation at CVS/Aetna, where he led all provider network functions for a joint Allina Health/Aetna venture in Minnesota, as well as head of network for a Banner/Aetna joint venture in Arizona managing a market-leading network. He has also held a variety of roles during a 22-year career at Medica, including vice president and director-level roles in strategic initiatives, health management finance, network management, and provider strategy and contracting.

"No one in the industry is tackling some of the challenges and opportunities that Gravie is tackling in a way that is prioritizing the end customer and end user experience," said Lenz. "I couldn't be more excited to join this energetic team that has the resources and drive to lead our industry through much-needed changes."

About Gravie

Gravie has been at the forefront of driving change and improving the healthcare industry by creating innovative employer-sponsored health benefit solutions that put consumers first. Comfort™, Gravie's flagship product, is the nation's first-of-its-kind health plan that provides zero-deductible, zero-copay, and 100% coverage on most common healthcare services, at a cost comparable to most traditional group health plans. Learn more about Gravie at www.gravie.com.

