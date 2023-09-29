Innovative Health Diagnostics Debuts New LabFlow Platform to Enhance At-Home Testing Capabilities for Digital Health Companies

Part of IHDLab's Diagnostics-as-a-Service Offering, LabFlow Seamlessly Integrates with Companies' Existing Digital Infrastructures to Provide Over 85 Validated At-Home Lab Tests

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Health Diagnostics ("IHDLab" or the "Company"), a CLIA- and FDA-registered lab that provides access to accurate, clinical testing, today announced that the Company has launched LabFlow, a new API platform that is part of IHDLab's Diagnostics-as-a-Service ("DaaS") offering, to seamlessly connect with digital health companies' and enhance the efficiency and scalability of their at-home testing capabilities.

Today, 70% of medical decisions rely on a laboratory test, but the traditional testing infrastructure does not meet patient expectations. LabFlow helps digital health companies create great experiences when lab testing is required, smoothly facilitating at-home test kit orders, logistics, lab testing and results. Not only is the LabFlow platform adaptable, catering to the unique needs of both early-stage startups and large-scale deployments, it also offers a range of collection methods, a comprehensive suite of over 85 validated at-home lab tests and custom panels across hormones, infectious disease, wellness and more.

"LabFlow is designed to make it easy for Digital Health companies to add at-home testing to their existing workflows, creating a best-in-class patient and provider experience," said Ben Lejfer, IHDLab's Director of Digital Health. "As an all-in-one testing solution, we enable Digital Health companies to focus on what they do best while we handle the complexities of lab testing and integration."

"IHDLab envisions a healthcare system that is fundamentally patient-centric, fostering a more inclusive landscape in lab testing. Our mission is to empower every person across the U.S. with access to accurate, actionable clinical testing when and where it matters most," added David White, IHDLab's CEO. "Through DaaS' LabFlow, we can help digital health companies deliver diagnostics to the doorstep, serving as a pivotal tool in reaching underserved communities. It provides convenience and accessibility to individuals who may not have the time or resources to prioritize their health and testing needs. It's about bridging existing gaps in healthcare and fostering a culture of proactive health and wellness."

To learn more, please visit ihdlab.com, and visit Booth No. 6715 at this year's HLTH conference, taking place in Las Vegas on Oct. 8-11, 2023.

About IHDLab's Diagnostics-as-a-Service (DaaS)

IHDLab's DaaS platform is designed to help digital health companies effortlessly broaden their reach with at-home testing capabilities and offers easy integration. IHDLab creates custom, white-labeled at-home test packages that meet the specific needs of individual companies. This all-encompassing service includes everything from kit shipping to secure results delivery via a custom API that integrates smoothly with branded results portals, all in compliance with HIPAA regulations.

About Innovative Health Diagnostics

Innovative Health Diagnostics (IHDLab) provides access to accurate, clinical testing when and where it matters most. IHDLab's services include fertility and IVF, sexual health, weight management, preventative health and COVID-19 testing for providers; on-site testing and screening programs for employers; testing for partners via IHDLab's Diagnostics-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform, which gives brands the ability to provide their patients with at-home tests; and testing for consumers. IHDLab operates with the patient in mind at all times, offering the highest standards of integrity, service and transparency; quick turnaround times; and affordability. To learn more, please visit ihdlab.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

