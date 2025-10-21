Innovative Health Earns the HIRC Resilience Badge

Innovative Health is the first reprocessor and the first small healthcare company receiving the badge, which confirms the company's adherence to high standards in its supply chain

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Health, Inc. today announced that the company achieved the HIRC Resiliency Badge , demonstrating the organization's commitment to resiliency within the healthcare supply chain. The badge is issued by the Healthcare Industry Resilience Collaborative ( HIRC ), a non-profit consortium of healthcare leaders focused on improving the domestic supply chain for medical products. HIRC offers an evidence-based assessment to evaluate supplier resiliency using a comprehensive, multi-layered approach. HIRC set the industry standard for resilience maturity so providers can feel confident when selecting suppliers who earn the badge.

To earn the badge, Innovative Health passed an in-depth diagnostic assessment of its resiliency. The assessment included a review of the company's key performance indicators (KPIs), policies and procedures, survey responses, and interview insights as part of its robust assessment. The assessment evaluates seven resilience attributes across eight domains and 31 subdomains, and it makes 300 evidence requests – all of which are requirements set to ensure every applying organization meets the newly defined industry resiliency standards.

"While Innovative Health's U.S.-based medical device reprocessing program itself helps hospitals ensure they always have the supplies needed to provide for the patients, Innovative Health's commitment to supply chain sustainability goes beyond this," said Rick Ferreira, CEO at Innovative Health. "Our hospital partners hold their supply chains to very high standards, and with this badge, we have demonstrated that we are a leader in supply chain resiliency. Our achievement of the HIRC Resiliency Badge demonstrates our company's dedication to providing dependability within the healthcare supply chain and acknowledges our company as a trusted partner for healthcare providers."

As more providers prioritize HIRC standards compliance when selecting medical product vendors, suppliers can more easily demonstrate their commitment and capability in resiliency by receiving and sharing their HIRC Resiliency Badge achievement.

"We are proud to announce Innovative Health as a recent supplier to pass our rigorous evidence-based assessment and achieve the HIRC Resiliency Badge," said Jesse Schafer, Executive Director at HIRC. "The badge aims to build and enhance resiliency through partnership in support of continuity of patient care while setting a new healthcare industry standard influenced by a broad cross-section of provider-supplier voices. The badge requires that the recipient can demonstrate a very high level of sophistication in their supply chain, and Innovative Health is the first smaller supplier to achieve this."

Medical suppliers that want to demonstrate their capabilities and commitment to resiliency within the healthcare supply chain are invited to apply for the HIRC Resiliency Badge program.

About Innovative Health

Innovative Health is an advanced medical device reprocessing company that offers smarter utilization of medical devices in hospitals' cardiology and electrophysiology programs.

About HIRC

HIRC is the pre-eminent consortium for patient-centric healthcare supply chain resiliency standards and best practices. HIRC's mission is to increase resiliency of critical healthcare supply chains through industry engagement and collaboration. HIRC's core values are partnership, communication, and transparency. HIRC is non-competitive, non-exclusive, and member-driven. Learn more at www.hircstrong.com.

