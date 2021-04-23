Innovative Health Plan II Powered by AmWINS Announces Walter Camp Football Foundation Sponsorship

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Health Plan II Powered by AmWINS is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Walter Camp Football Foundation. As a sponsor, the company seeks to support the foundation's ongoing commitment to the principles of its namesake, recognize exceptional contributions to the game of football, and support charitable endeavors throughout the Greater New Haven, CT area.

Formed in 1967, the Walter Camp Football Foundation honors the legacy of the Father of American Football, Walter Camp. Camp was on the field for the first Yale-Harvard football game and would lead Yale to 25 victories between 1876 and 1882. During that time, he served as the team's captain for three years and remained its coach until 1910.

In addition to his impressive record as a player, Camp is credited with contributions to the sport that shaped the game Americans love today. He was the innovator of the forward pass, 11-man teams, numerical assessment of goals and tries, and play from scrimmage. What's more, his commitment to athletic excellence, fair play, and strategy transformed the sport of football and public perception alike, leading to the high-intensity games and immense fan community of the modern era.

Notably, Camp's character and successes off the playing field were just as remarkable as his athleticism and football victories. Known for his earnestness, fairness, unselfish dedication, and leadership, Camp found prominence in the world of business, helped establish the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), and was responsible for troops' physical conditioning during World War I.

Today, the Walter Camp Football Foundation continues another aspect of Camp's legacy: the selection of players for the oldest collegiate All-America Football Team, as chosen by the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Head Coaches and Sports Information Directors. Additionally, the organization recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to football, including players, coaches, and more.

Outside its important role in collegiate football, the Walter Camp Football Foundation is committed to supporting the Greater New Haven community and those less fortunate with charitable contributions and support for a variety of youth-focused organizations. With support from sponsors, like Innovative Health Plan II, it contributes to events including the Special Olympics and Walter Camp Day at the Yale Bowl.

Each year, the foundation also hosts Walter Camp Football Weekend, a special time of recognition, philanthropy, and celebration. During this event, attendees give back to the community with youth football clinics, a Stay in School rally, and visits to local children's hospitals. Current and former players and other notable figures in football come together to honor important contributions to the sport in the spirit of the man credited with its founding.

Located in New Haven, CT, Innovative Health Plan II is proud to support the mission of the Walter Camp Football Foundation as part of our commitment to charitable giving. Innovative Health Plan II is a leading provider of insurance plan and network management services, medical management, benefits administration, and cost-avoidance programs for employers, health insurance brokers, more. For more information, please contact Innovative Health Plan II.

SOURCE Innovative Health Plan II

Related Links

https://www.innovativehealthplan.com

