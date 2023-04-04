Innovative Heater Technology Reduces Electric Vehicle (EV) Cost by ~$500

DETROIT, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rancho del IP today announced the availability for licensing/sale of its patented passenger-cabin/HV-battery #automotive heater technology, which reduces the production cost of an #electricvehicle by approximately $500 by eliminating expensive, high-voltage, resistive heaters and their associated components.

Market research firm Fact.MR projects that the global high voltage electric #heater market for EVs will register a 23% CAGR, between 2020 and 2030, with the coolant heaters segment creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$4.4 Bn over the period.

"The word 'disruptive' has been abused to the point where media have been desensitized, but what other word better describes the potential extinction event of a more than $35B automotive supplier segment, if we apply the projected 23% CAGR from 2030-2040, which is a $35B EV OEM cost advantage, over the two decades our patents' protections are in play? Cost reductions go right to bottom line of EV OEM P&L, or enables dominant market share in very elastic, higher volume, lower cost electric vehicle markets", said Andy Turudic, company president.

This novel heater uses a third mode of operation of the existing power transistors in a #BEV/#PHEV's traction inverter to readily produce several kilowatts of coolant heating, which can then be directed from the #inverter to heat the passenger compartment and/or its high voltage battery system in preparation for high speed charging or to facilitate electric vehicle operation in cold weather.

The technology's ~$20 traction inverter modification leaves the traction inverter energy efficiency unaffected and completely eliminates unreliable resistive heating elements, typically based on sintered barium titanate #PTC resistors, used in all PHEV/BEV, along with their attendant high-voltage power and control circuits, modules, and plumbing, and makes the world a better place by eliminating environmental concerns with disposing, or recycling, of hazardous elemental barium when vehicles reach their end of life.

Mr. Turudic will be presenting his peer-reviewed technical paper, which fully describes this innovative, cost-reducing, technology in a technical session at the premier #SAE #WCX 2023 engineering conference in Detroit, Michigan, on April 18, 2023 at 9:30am.

To schedule a briefing, or to set up a meeting in Detroit, please contact Rancho del IP at the earliest convenience.

