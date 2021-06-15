Innovative High Filtration Mask Kit Offers Superior Solution For Mask Fit, Filtration, and Comfort

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device startup Fix The Mask and PPE manufacturer Armbrust American today announced the debut of the Better Mask High Filtration System , a kit that increases the protection of a surgical mask when worn with a mask brace. Additionally, the kit is one of the first devices to meet the new Workplace Performance Plus mask standard from NIOSH, making it an ideal solution to protect employees from smoke, pollen, and other harmful particulate matter.

The Better Mask is a marriage of form and function designed to provide comfortable, high-level filtration with a better seal around the face. The Better Mask High Filtration System kit contains a reusable FTM Essential Mask Brace and 30 Armbrust American Surgical Masks.

"Unlike N95 respirators, surgical masks are more environmentally friendly, use much less material, have less stringent storage requirements, and can be produced faster and in larger quantities. And, using our high quality masks with an Essential Mask Brace makes them resistant to supply chain volatility," said Armbrust CEO Lloyd Armbrust. "The Better Mask kit is the new gold standard for respiratory protection."

The Better Mask High Filtration System kit includes one reusable FTM Essential Mask Brace, which features a patent-pending Nose Cushion design that applies light pressure across a person's cheeks rather than directly on the nose for a superior fit with minimal leakage. The kit also includes 30 Armbrust American FDA-listed Surgical Masks, which use the same fabric as the N95 standard.

"Our biggest take-away from the pandemic is that when any threat to your health lingers in the air, mask fit is the best way to improve your protection. That's why N95s are considered the gold standard in protection, even though they're difficult to manufacture," said Fix The Mask CEO Sabrina Paseman. "Everyone deserves a fitted mask solution, regardless of the shape of their face. That's why we've designed the only flexible mask brace that comes in multiple sizes, each fitting a variety of faces without the need for complex facial scanning."

The Better Mask High Filtration System kit is available now for purchase in three brace sizes, while masks come in Armbrust's signature American Denim blue. To view lab test results for the Better Mask solution or to inquire about bulk orders, visit our website.

About Armbrust American

Armbrust American's mission is to bring strategic manufacturing back to the U.S. Armbrust is the only vertically integrated PPE factory in America with no reliance on global supply chain, ensuring reliable production output and predictable pricing. Founded in 2020 by Y-Combinator alumni Lloyd Armbrust, the company currently operates a factory out of Pflugerville, Texas utilizing a proprietary mix of materials and manufacturing innovation to provide the highest quality PPE at a competitive cost. Visit www.armbrust.com for more information.

About Fix The Mask

Founded in 2020 by former Apple engineer Sabrina Paseman and MIT engineering alumna Katherine Paseman, Fix The Mask was created out of a desire to solve the hard problems in the simplest of ways, amid a pandemic with a lack of well-fitting masks. Fix The Mask is committed to providing well-fitted masks for everyone, as well as an inspiration for the type of progress that can be achieved in a world of increasingly complex problems.

