Innovative Higher Ed Mobile Communications Company Launches New Product to Help Institutions Reopen Safely in the Fall

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Measure unveiled its new library of Fall Reopening Solutions, extending the reach of its industry-leading mobile engagement platform to address the emerging concern of how to return students to campus safely.

"We know our higher education institution partners are ramping up their reopening plans with a heightened attention to safety and communication," said Greg Davies, CEO of Full Measure. "Our goal is to provide our partners with a solution that connects students and staff to critical resources and real-time updates to ensure they feel safe and informed upon arriving to campus this fall."

The Fall Reopening Solutions library was created through partnerships with higher education institutions to support individual reopening plans. Leveraging their experience enabling 10 million mobile interactions between students and campus resources over the past year, the Full Measure team designed, developed, and delivered the Move-In Day Experience, the Symptom Tracking Experience, and Campus Resources Access passes.

The Move-In Day Experience is an automated mobile solution for the move-in and move-out process that accounts for individualized plans, as well as building capacity restrictions.



is an automated mobile solution for the move-in and move-out process that accounts for individualized plans, as well as building capacity restrictions. The Symptom Tracking Experience is a mobile-optimized symptom checking platform that allows institutions to connect their students and staff to critical resources in real-time, based on responses.



is a mobile-optimized symptom checking platform that allows institutions to connect their students and staff to critical resources in real-time, based on responses. Campus Resource Access is a mobile solution for streamlining access and check-in at critical locations on campus such as libraries, cafeterias, and gyms. Individual access and entry are controlled via color-coded mobile passes which are updated in real-time.

The Fall Reopening Solutions are structured so institutions can customize their experience according to their reopening plans, and easily implement these strategies.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Washington DC, Full Measure Education modernizes mobile communications for higher education. Full Measure Education's platform enables smart personalization of content and triggered messaging to automatically deliver personalized content and nudges. Full Measure's solutions are used by over 200 higher education institutions throughout the United States. For more information about Full Measure, please contact [email protected] or visit fullmeasure.io

