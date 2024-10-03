Innovative Home Gifts for The Home Enthusiasts This Holiday Season

Hottest Home Gifts to Give by 20+ Year Home Improvement Guru Kathryn Emery

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home is where the best gifts are given! Be The Best Home, a leading lifestyle and home consulting firm led by 20-year home improvement guru and national TV, online, press, stage contributor, Kathryn Emery, shares her list for the home this holiday season for home enthusiasts to DIYers alike. As the home innovation and improvement industry continues to rapidly grow, consumers are in search of gifts that make the home more appealing.

NEW! & Game Changing:

Kathryn Emery, 20 Year Home Improvement Maven Seen at National Hardware Show on the Rhino Cart

Swann Max Ranger Security Camera: NEW! A brand new way to secure your property from the perimeter in, because it operates on its own Wi Fi system, and no worries about charging with built in solar panels, or monthly subscription fees; this is a game changer in the smart home space.

Jackery Portable Power Station: Stackable and sustainable to truly take power into you own hands from a trusted brand.

For The Outdoor Enthusiast:

Halo Versa-16 Pizza Oven: The best pizza oven on the market, dual burners, adjustable temperature, rotating stone, and so many more features make it the best home gift.

nomadiQ Grill : The nomadiQ Grill's unique folding design makes it sleek and ultra-portable while being a powerhouse of a gas grill.

Extreme Mist Portable Misting Water Bottle: A high quality water bottle with a a built-in misting system that provides refreshing bursts of cool mist on demand.

RovR RollR 60 Wheeled Cooler: A rugged cooler that has it all and more including all-terrain wheels, superior insulation, thoughtful add-ons like a dry storage bin and even a chess board!

Root Quencher Spike: An innovative gardening gadget ensures deep-root irrigation that promotes healthier plants and conserves water, a home gift for everyone including your plants!

Senix Leaf Blower: With its lightweight design and ergonomic handle it provides comfort during extended use.

For The Handy Person:

Rapid Rope: Stocking stuffer! Everyone needs a jar of rope! The canister holds 120 feet of high-strength, tangle-free rope that can be cut to any desired length with a cutter on the top of the shatterproof can.

Rhino Cart: THE moving cart everyone needs. Designed to carry up to 2,000 pounds over uneven surfaces with ease, this all-terrain moving cart is a game changer for moving anything.

Many of these products were discovered at The National Hardware Show. For more gift ideas and other home improvement tips, visit bethebesthome.com.

