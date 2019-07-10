Innovative hospitality management company rewards associate with free housing for a year

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesta Hospitality, a fully integrated hotel development and hospitality management company, has an innovative annual employee benefit that awards one associate with free housing for a year, paying for the team member's mortgage or rent. The winner is randomly selected from all Associate of the Month recipients recognized at each Vesta Hospitality-managed hotel property throughout a calendar year.

For the "Work Hard…Live Free!" program, each Vesta Hospitality hotel property submits the names of all its Associates of the Month, from January to December, to the corporate office. The following February, one winner is randomly drawn to receive payments toward their rent or mortgage for one full year. This past February, 95 names were submitted by 12 properties, with the perk benefiting an associate in Portland, Oregon.

"I have been in every role in hospitality, from dishwasher to front desk manager; I know firsthand that service is at the heart of hospitality, and that starts with our team," said Rick Takach, president and CEO of Vesta Hospitality. "Our associates are trustworthy, professional and honest, and the 'Work Hard…Live Free!' program is an effort to show our gratitude and reward their dedication."

The "Work Hard…Live Free!" program was instituted in 2012, and eligibility and guidelines apply. For instance, the program only applies to associates, not managers, and they must remain in good standing and continue employment with Vesta Hospitality while receiving housing payments, which begin in April and continue through March of the following year.

Vesta Hospitality has more than 20 years of creating return on investment for owners, investors, employees and communities. Known for exceptional operations and as being experts in the hospitality industry, Vesta's purpose is two-fold: first, to create maximum value and investment returns for every hotel property in which it is involved; second, to have its team members of today have an opportunity to become the hospitality leaders of tomorrow.

About Vesta Hospitality

Established in 1996, Vesta Hospitality is a fully integrated hotel development and hospitality management company based in Vancouver, Washington. A trusted investment partner, Vesta Hospitality also invests in – and operates – a portfolio of successful, award-winning properties across the country. Vesta Hospitality takes a strategic approach to expanding its holdings and leverages its leadership team's combined expertise to drive maximum profitability. More information at www.vestahospitality.com.

Media Contact

Jane Christopher

LANE, a Finn Partners Company

+1 (503) 221-0480

VestaHospitality@finnpartners.com

SOURCE Vesta Hospitality

Related Links

http://www.vestahospitality.com

