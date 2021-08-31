Innovative HVAC Technology Company Relocating to New East River Development

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAL has signed a lease to relocate their corporate headquarters to a new 13,000 square-foot space on the top floor of the first office building to be constructed in Phase 1 of the East River development, which broke ground last week. In addition, TEAL was selected by project developer Midway to provide a TEAL iPlant serving chilled water for air conditioning on the Building C office complex and a TEAL System for domestic hot water for the multifamily building, The Laura. Midway also plans to utilize TEAL central plants for future phases of this transformative project.

"We are excited to be part of the new East River development, which is truly a visionary project here in Houston," said Garey Willbanks, Principal and Co-Founder of TEAL. "The Willbanks family and TEAL have come a long way since 1977 when our first "headquarters" was my mom and dad's dining room on Sagevalley Drive

Over the last 17 years, TEAL has grown to manage over 350 systems located in 14 states, serving 80,000+ occupants nationwide, with a team of experts across offices in Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Denver, Austin and Bentonville. Their portfolio includes both new construction and retrofit and replacement projects

"Our move to East River aligns with our vision for growth and transformation as we begin our third decade," said Britt Schmidt, Principal and CEO of TEAL. "We believe we can have a positive impact in the world by making buildings more sustainable through the application of AI, alternative energy and our proprietary controls and monitoring platform to more efficiently operate and maintain central plants and ultimately reduce our clients' carbon footprint

TEAL's unique concept of "central plants as-a-service" led to the development of innovative, sustainable, vertically-integrated managed central plant solutions that clients never need to own, maintain, or operate themselves. These environmentally friendly systems elevate the quality and value of a property while simultaneously delivering dramatic energy savings, lower life cycle costs and unique financial results when compared to traditional HVAC and domestic hot water systems

TEAL was founded in 2004 to deliver vertically-integrated, continuously monitored, 100% uptime managed central plants to provide chilled water, hydronic heat, and domestic hot water to public and private building owners throughout North America and beyond

