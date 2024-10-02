Innovative Hydrogen Production Patent granted to Magma Power™ for Hydrogen production via Thermochemical Splitting with Subterranean Heat Sources and Magma Reservoirs

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magma Power LLC, a leader in renewable energy innovation, proudly announces the issuance of a pioneering patent for a method and system designed to produce hydrogen through the thermochemical splitting of water, utilizing the immense heat generated by subterranean magma reservoirs. This state-of-the-art technology represents a major advancement in the pursuit of clean and sustainable hydrogen production, offering a revolutionary alternative to traditional methods.

Revolutionizing Hydrogen Production with Earth's Natural Heat

The patented system begins with a wellbore that extends from the surface deep into a subterranean heat source, specifically a magma reservoir. The method involves injecting one or more feed streams of water into a reaction chamber, where the water undergoes thermochemical splitting to form hydrogen and oxygen. The process is powered by molten salt, heated by magma, which ensures the reaction occurs at an optimal temperature for maximum efficiency and sustainability. The resulting hydrogen and oxygen are then efficiently extracted through designated outlet conduits.

Key Patent Claims

This patent introduces a comprehensive and highly advanced system for optimizing hydrogen production using geothermal heat. Key claims of the patent include:

Thermochemical Splitting System: A reaction system designed for hydrogen production, featuring a wellbore extending into a magma reservoir. The system includes a reaction chamber maintained at the required reaction temperature by molten salt received from the wellbore, and inlet and outlet conduits for water feed streams and product streams of hydrogen and oxygen. Water Recycling Feature: The system includes a return conduit for recycling unreacted water back into the reaction chamber, enhancing efficiency and minimizing waste. Catalyst Integration: The reaction chamber can include a circulating fluidized bed of non-volatile metal oxide catalysts, or alternatively, a volatile metal oxide catalyst, to optimize the thermochemical reactions. Enhanced Feed Stream Composition: The system can handle additional feed streams such as iodine, sulfur dioxide, copper, and hydrochloric acid to further enhance the reaction processes. Molten Salt Heat Transfer: Heat is supplied to the reaction chamber via molten salt circulated through heat exchangers located within the wellbore, ensuring consistent and controlled reaction temperatures. Absorption Chiller and Separator Vessel: The system includes an absorption chiller that receives molten salt from the wellbore to generate a cooling fluid, which is then used to cool a separator vessel. This vessel further processes the hydrogen and oxygen product streams into one or more end products. Downstream Hydrogen Utilization: The system is designed to integrate with downstream processes, allowing the produced hydrogen to be combined with carbon dioxide to generate valuable hydrocarbon products. Hydrocarbon Recovery and Separation: The downstream system can produce both liquid and gas phase hydrocarbons. An absorption chiller and recovery equipment are used to cool and separate these hydrocarbons, maximizing the system's efficiency and output.

Expert Insights on the Patent

Levi Conner, CEO of MagmaPower LLC, underscored the innovation's significance: "This patent marks a transformative step in hydrogen production. By utilizing the Earth's natural geothermal energy, specifically from magma reservoirs, we've developed a method that not only optimizes the efficiency of hydrogen generation but also significantly reduces environmental impact. This technology has the potential to reshape the energy landscape by providing a cleaner, more sustainable source of hydrogen."

Richard McDonald, Chief Strategy Officer of Magma Power LLC, emphasized the technological breakthroughs involved: "The integration of molten salt heat transfer, catalyst-enhanced reactions, and water recycling within this system represents a major leap forward in thermochemical processes. By directly tapping into geothermal heat, we can produce hydrogen with a level of efficiency and environmental responsibility that was previously unattainable. This innovation aligns perfectly with the global push towards cleaner energy and reduced carbon footprints."

KC Conner, Founder of Magma Power LLC, reflected on the journey to this milestone: "Our mission has always been to harness the Earth's inherent energy in innovative ways that drive global progress. This patent is the culmination of years of dedicated research, and we're thrilled to introduce a technology that promises to revolutionize hydrogen production. By leveraging geothermal heat, we're not just creating a new method for producing hydrogen—we're setting a new standard for what's possible in sustainable energy."

Looking Ahead

Magma Power LLC is actively engaging with industry leaders to bring this groundbreaking technology to the market. The company remains committed to advancing sustainable energy solutions and is eager to see how this innovative method for hydrogen production will be integrated into existing and future energy infrastructures.

Green Energy for Industry

Magma Power's patented technology can be applied across a range of industries, offering transformative solutions for:

AI Data Centers : As AI computing power demands soar, Magma Power's low-cost, constant energy supply is the ideal solution for powering data centers 24/7.

: As AI computing power demands soar, Magma Power's low-cost, constant energy supply is the ideal solution for powering data centers 24/7. Bitcoin Mining : Energy-intensive bitcoin mining operations will benefit from reliable, low-cost power, enabling sustainable and profitable mining at scale.

: Energy-intensive mining operations will benefit from reliable, low-cost power, enabling sustainable and profitable mining at scale. Green Fuels: Magma Power enables the production of green hydrogen, ammonia, and kerosene, providing a carbon-neutral alternative for transportation and industrial sectors.

About MagmaPower LLC

Magma Power LLC, (visit MagmaPower.com) headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with additional offices in New York City and Houston, is a pioneering energy technology company dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions for harnessing renewable energy. Magma Power, LLC has secured eleven worldwide patents covering all aspects of the production of green energy, energy-intensive manufacturing, green fuels, and other products using MagmaPower™. Magma Power, LLC has also filed an additional forty-six global patents covering all aspects of magma power production, with over 1,000 patent claims pending related to this revolutionary new green energy source. Magma power is a virtually unlimited source of green, renewable, baseload energy that U.S. government researchers in the 1970s, including those at Sandia National Laboratories, concluded could meet the Earth's energy needs for the next several thousand years. The work of Magma Power, LLC has taken the initial insights from the Sandia Labs test and developed them into a robust, patent-protected technology ready for commercial deployment. Given the inability of wind and solar to provide stable baseload renewable power, there is no long-term alternative to magma power for renewable energy. Magma Power is Inevitable. It's not a question of if magma power will power the Earth – but when. Energy is civilization, and the next several thousand years of civilization will be driven by MagmaPower™.

