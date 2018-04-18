Innovative In-Flight Carry-On Table, AeroTable, Launches IndieGoGo Campaign

"Economy seating is so confined today that taking out utensils or beverages is near impossible," said Minjun Kim, Founder and CEO of AeroTable. "AeroTable takes limited space and makes it virtually wider, with different levels that enable the consumer to access a variety of foods, beverages, utensils, and more at once."

AeroTable is multi-functional, and can be used as an iPad cradle, hat or coat hanger, headphone rest, and more. Tested with real people on international flights, AeroTable has proven to be a versatile solution to what can be an uncomfortable and cramped transportation experience.

"Inspired by the innovators and engineers around the world that have mastered the art of space planning, that's exactly what we're introducing with the world's first carry-on table," said Kim. "Our IndieGoGo crowdfunding is officially live, with an accompanying video that describes how the AeroTable works. Spread the word, and consider a more enjoyable flying experience this year."

AeroTable was officially founded in 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. Since its founding, the team has worked in collaboration to perfect the ergonomic and engineered design of the table, which easily stows away and packs inside any kind of carry-on bag or luggage piece.

