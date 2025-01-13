Innovative Inclusive Wedding Summit Announces Elite Sponsors

Trailblazing conference combines wedding inclusivity education and marketing expertise.

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedding marketing experts and event professionals will gather on January 22, 2025 at the Hasbrouck Heights/Meadowlands Hilton in New Jersey for the groundbreaking Inclusive Wedding Summit . The inaugural conference is backed by a coalition of sponsors dedicated to couple inclusivity and diversity.

Learn from the best minds in the industry to boost your business and tap into diverse markets. Join other wedding industry professionals at the Inclusive Wedding Summit in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ on January 22, 2025. Gain inclusive strategies in sales, website design, pricing, SEO, online advertising, and website accessibility by attending in-person or online, the Inclusive Wedding Summit in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ on January 22, 2025.

Co-produced by wedding industry author , educator, and consultant Brian Lawrence and show producer Brenda Ferrarini of Elegant Bridal Productions , the one-day event features nationally renowned marketing professionals and speakers who will focus on how to reach diverse wedding markets, build trusting relationships through websites and social media, and establish credibility within communities.

Free inclusivity insights for wedding pros

Inclusive Wedding Summit has partnered with Offbeat Wed , a pioneer in supporting wedding diversity since 2007. Founder Ariel Stallings is offering Offbeat Wed's Guide to Inclusive Marketing for Wedding Vendors free as an additional resource for learning more about this diverse and under-tapped market.

In addition to downloading Offbeat Wed's 40-page marketing report , industry professionals can also find educational resources on the IWS blog. Learn the importance of why wedding websites should be accessible , explore ways to make weddings more inclusive for all guests , and discover how embracing inclusivity builds your business .

Summit backed by top-name sponsors

The Inclusive Wedding Summit has received strong support from the LGBTQA+ community with three national leaders. Equally Wed offers a platform of planning tools, advice, wedding inspiration, and inclusive vendors, while EnGAYed Weddings provides a directory of Pride-friendly vendors worldwide. And the Inclusive Wedding Alliance is a platform combining vendor education and membership, along with a digital marketing program including a magazine called "Inclusive". Other renowned wedding industry powerhouses supporting IWS include:

Dedicated to blogs covering diverse, real-life weddings is Aisle Society .

The Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC) provides comprehensive training, resources, and networking for event professionals. The Association For Wedding Professionals International (AFWPI) offers a worldwide view with many resources.

More important IWS sponsors

Founded by Texas venue owners Ian Ramirez and Paul Pettie, along with Shannon Tarrant of Wedding Venue Map, Venue Help Desk gives solution-focused support for venue owners and managers.

Wedding Pros Coach Carissa Kruse is an industry go-to for content creation education, email tools, sales strategies, and business mentoring.

True Client Pro , developed by a seasoned event floral designer, is leading the way in floral design software. Aisle Planner Pro provides all-in-one planning and book software for industry professionals. Rock Paper Coin streamlines the payment process for event businesses by creating no-hassle contracts and invoices.

Rounding out the distinguished list of sponsors are two leading Garden State wedding planning platforms - New Jersey Bride and NJWedding.com .

IWS sponsorship info and tickets

A limited number of sponsorships are still available. For more information, email [email protected] or call/text (201) 244-5969. Tickets are now on sale and wedding professionals can experience IWS in-person or online .

SOURCE Inclusive Wedding Summit