Innovative Japanese Mattress Brand Introduces The Airweave Advanced

Airweave was founded on the need for a mattress that could provide proper support and spinal alignment that traditional mattress materials could not satisfy. From this need, the proprietary airfiber® material was created — a highly resilient interwoven resin fiber with free airflow for unparalleled support and temperature control. Through world-class scientific research and consumer feedback, Airweave has made technical advancements to its airfiber® material and the design of each product over the course of ten years. Airweave continues to disrupt the industry with the Airweave Mattress Advanced.

Benefits of the Airweave Advanced

Personalize Your Comfort: The Advanced comes with three airfiber® blocks: two regular firmness, and one DUAL MODE. Airweave's DUAL MODE technology allows users to select their firmness level simply by flipping to the regular or firm side. Use the optional pillow top layer for added softness. The components are secured with an inner and outer cover.

Easier To Move, Easier To Clean: Carry and clean with ease thanks to the Advanced's lightweight and modular design. A great feature for frequent movers and a nod to the traditional Japanese futon which is designed to be easily stored when not in use.

Longer Lasting & Sustainable: Enjoy Airweave for a lifetime by easily replacing parts rather than having to buy (or throw out) your entire mattress. A win for customer's wallet and the environment.

A Better Mattress In A Box: Airweave's unique airfiber® material cannot be compressed like the typical bed in a box. But by dividing the mattress into customizable parts, we now can offer a better sleep experience AND fast & easy shipping. Assemble within minutes, and it's ready to sleep on. No wait time for the mattress to fully expand and no off-gassing period.

About Airweave

Airweave was born from a desire to do things differently when, Founder & CEO, Motokuni Takaoka took over his uncle's fishing line company. A graduate of the Stanford School of Engineering, Takaoka experimented with different applications of the resin fiber used to create fishing line, and discovered that the material was perfectly suited for a newer and better purpose: to revolutionize the way we sleep. Since the first mattress topper shipped in 2007, Airweave has expanded to a range of lifestyle, travel, and technology sleep products in Japan, and has been adopted by elite athletes and organizations worldwide. Airweave launched their first full size mattress in 2016 in the United States and aims to be recognized as a global sleep solution brand.

