Innovative Kidney Health Product, Kidney C.O.P., Launched by Calcium Oxalate Labs, Inc. Helps Reduce Calcium Oxalate Crystal Stone Growth and Formation

Kidney C.O.P. also offers many additional benefits:

The active ingredients in Kidney C.O.P. have been shown in clinical studies to support the inhibition of calcium oxalate crystal stone growth. 3





Kidney C.O.P.'s formulation of active ingredients has been shown to be five times stronger at inhibiting the rate of calcium oxalate crystal stone growth when compared to Chanca Piedra Extract with a ratio of 5:1 (commonly known as Phyllanthus Niruri, Stone Breaker or Stone Crusher). 5





Four (4) of the five (5) active ingredients in Kidney C.O.P. are FDA GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) and the fifth ingredient is MUSA (banana stems), a source of food utilized for centuries worldwide. 4





Kidney C.O.P. is free from any Preservatives, Artificial Colors, Flavors, Sweeteners, Sugars, Soy, Gluten, Wheat, Yeast, Fish and Sodium





To ensure its long-term potency, Kidney C.O.P. has been tested under Zone IV stability, the toughest of FDA stability testing conditions.





Kidney C.O.P. has been developed, formulated, patented and is encapsulated in the United States .





. Doctors are already utilizing Kidney C.O.P. themselves and recommending Kidney C.O.P.

The CEO of Calcium Oxalate Labs, Inc., Gregory Hayer an experienced and successful pharmaceutical executive, has had many instances of calcium oxalate stones. After several costly procedures, he decided that there must be a better way and enlisted the help of a doctor and other pharmaceutical executives to develop Kidney C.O.P.

Mr. Hayer states:

"I personally take Kidney C.O.P. every day to support my kidney health and inhibit calcium oxalate crystal stone growth. Kidney C.O.P. complements my doctor's recommendation to drink six 8 oz. glasses of water daily and consume a low oxalate diet. I have been pleased to learn that doctors have been personally taking Kidney C.O.P. and also recommending it to their patients."

For additional information, please visit KidneyCOP.com.

About the Company:

Calcium Oxalate Labs, Inc. is a privately-owned company. Further inquiries about the company or Kidney C.O.P. product can be directed through Customer Service at 1-800-586-9424 or "Contact Us' at KidneyCOP.com.

