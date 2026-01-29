Innovative Labs Scales Health and Wellness Manufacturing with New High-Capacity Utah Facility

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Labs , a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today the opening of a new facility in Springville, Utah. This expansion significantly increases production capacity and introduces advanced automation to meet global demand for high-performance health and wellness products.

The state-of-the-art facility establishes a scalable platform, allowing partners to achieve faster speed-to-market. Key enhancements include:

Innovative Labs

Expanded liquid manufacturing lines for high-absorption formats.

New powder stick pack production to meet consumer demand for convenience.

Advanced R&D labs focused on flavor science and delivery systems.

Streamlined operational efficiency to support high-volume distribution.

"This expansion is a direct response to the massive growth in the wellness sector and the demand for higher-quality production standards," said Brandon Eriksson, CEO of Innovative Labs. "With our enhanced liquid production capabilities, we are better positioned than ever to serve as a trusted strategic partner for companies developing sophisticated liquid formulations. This milestone underscores our dedication to excellence and our passion for helping clients accelerate their success in dynamic markets."

Innovation and quality remain central to the company's approach. Innovative Labs' Innovation Center is staffed by PhD Steve Wood, alongside industry scientists who specialize in flavor science, advanced delivery systems, and market-driven formulation. The company also maintains extensive certifications, including SQF Level 3, reflecting the highest level of food safety and quality compliance and supporting consumer trust.

Looking ahead, the company is focused on defining the future of wellness manufacturing. This expansion is just the beginning of a long-term investment in science and infrastructure designed to help the world's most ambitious consumer brands scale with speed and certainty.

About Innovative Labs

Founded in 2008, Innovative Labs is a premier CDMO for the health and wellness industry. The company specializes in transforming complex concepts into shelf-ready products through PhD-led R&D, flavor science, and high-volume manufacturing. From sustainable sourcing to innovative formulations, multiple product forms (liquids, gels, powders, etc.), and packaging solutions (pouches, sachets, jars, bottles, and tubes), the company ensures speed, safety, and compliance at every step. Headquartered in Springville, Utah, Innovative Labs empowers brands to scale with speed and precision.

Media & Sales Contact

Phone: (801) 802-7300

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Labs