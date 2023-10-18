Innovative Line Probe Assays (LPAs) Transform Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Diagnosis in LTBI Testing Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

18 Oct, 2023, 12:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Market (by Type, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Latent tuberculosis, a condition where tuberculosis bacteria remain dormant within the body, presents a unique challenge in healthcare. Detecting latent tuberculosis infections (LTBI) is critical as there is a risk of it progressing to active TB illness. Factors such as aging populations, increased cigarette smoking, and pharmaceutical research and development efforts are expected to drive the LTBI testing market, projected to reach US$1.96 billion in 2023, with a robust CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period.

Segment Covered

By Type: The LTBI testing market is segmented into Tuberculin skin test LTBI testing and interferon gamma released assay (IGRA). The former currently holds the largest market share, while the latter is expected to experience the highest growth due to expanding pharmaceutical research, rising HIV prevalence, and growing urbanization in both hospitals and homes.

Geographic Coverage: The global LTBI testing market spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Notably, North America, led by the US, dominates the market due to high R&D investments and increased cigarette consumption. Europe, with Germany at the forefront, is also a significant market driven by rising healthcare spending and technological advancements.

Top Impacting Factors

Growth Drivers

  • Aging Population: The global increase in aging populations contributes to the demand for LTBI testing, as older individuals are at higher risk.
  • Upsurge in Cigarette Consumption: Rising cigarette consumption is linked to an increased prevalence of LTBI, driving demand for testing.
  • Surging Prevalence of HIV: The growth in HIV cases correlates with LTBI, further boosting the market.
  • Pharmaceutical Research and Development: Increasing R&D efforts drive innovation in LTBI testing methods and technologies.

Challenges

  • Multidrug Resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB): The emergence of MDR-TB, resistant to standard TB drugs, poses a significant challenge.
  • Stringent Government Regulations: Regulatory hurdles and stringent government regulations impact market growth.

Trends

  • Accelerating TB Funding: Increased funding for TB research accelerates the development of innovative testing solutions.
  • Line Probe Assays (LPAs): LPAs, a cost-effective Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT), have revolutionized drug-resistant TB diagnosis.
  • Expansion of Advanced and Hybrid Techniques: Advancements in hybrid techniques are expanding the LTBI testing landscape.

Driver: Upsurge in Cigarette Consumption

Increasing global cigarette consumption has led to a rise in latent tuberculosis infections. Smokers are more susceptible to LTBI and pulmonary tuberculosis due to the damage smoking causes to the lungs and the body's immune system. As cigarette consumption continues to increase, so does the demand for TB testing. More smokers are diagnosed with LTBI, aiding market expansion.

Challenge: Multidrug Resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB)

MDR-TB occurs when tuberculosis bacteria develop resistance to specific drugs used for treatment. Improper prescribing and mismanagement contribute to MDR-TB. The cost and complexity of diagnosing and treating MDR-TB pose a challenge, particularly in high-prevalence regions where resources are limited.

Trend: Line Probe Assays (LPAs)

LPAs, a type of Line Probe Assay and a low-cost Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT), have transformed drug-resistant TB diagnosis. LPAs offer rapid and effective control of drug-resistant TB, making them a trendsetter in TB diagnostics.

The Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted TB health services and access to these services worldwide. Lack of equipment, capacity, resource reallocation, and movement restrictions affected TB service providers. Studies have suggested a link between COVID-19 and LTBI reactivation, emphasizing the need for screening select populations for LTBI, especially in the context of the pandemic.

Analysis of Key Players

The global LTBI testing market features a moderately fragmented landscape, with numerous small- and medium-sized manufacturers contributing significantly. Key players in this market include:

  1. Abbott Laboratories
  2. Roche Holding AG
  3. BioMerieux SA
  4. Qiagen N.V.
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  6. Becton, Dickinson and Company
  7. Sanofi S.A.
  8. Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc.
  9. Endo International plc
  10. PerkinElmer, Inc.
  11. Bruker Corporation
  12. Cyrus Poonawalla Group (Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.)

The global LTBI testing market is poised for growth, driven by key factors such as aging populations, increased cigarette consumption, and pharmaceutical research. Challenges, including MDR-TB and regulatory hurdles, are being addressed through innovative trends such as LPAs and advanced testing techniques.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n5f2gf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Major Mergers and Acquisitions Reshaping the Roofing Underlayment Market: Saint-Gobain's Acquisition of GCP Applied Technologies Spurs Growth

Major Mergers and Acquisitions Reshaping the Roofing Underlayment Market: Saint-Gobain's Acquisition of GCP Applied Technologies Spurs Growth

The "Roofing Underlayment Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2023-2028" report has been added to...
Sustainability in Transportation: Renewable Diesel's Role in Meeting Surging Energy Demand

Sustainability in Transportation: Renewable Diesel's Role in Meeting Surging Energy Demand

The "Global Renewable Diesel Market (by Production, Consumption, Feedstock, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.