Innovative Litigation Becomes Newest RelativityOne Certified Partner

HOUSTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Litigation today announced that it is now offering Relativity's SaaS platform, RelativityOne, as a new RelativityOne Certified Partner.

As data grows and changes, the e-discovery landscape can feel complex, but evolving technology platforms like RelativityOne are tackling those complexities. RelativityOne provides users with all the features and functionality of Relativity's comprehensive e-discovery platform wrapped up in an easy-to-manage SaaS solution. Innovative Litigation will look to RelativityOne specifically to ensure its clients have access to the latest technology and features available in the market and found within the same software they have known and trusted for years.

"Our key values of innovation, honesty, and client satisfaction are demonstrated through the class of service we deliver and are reflected by our outstanding team," said Thadd Hale, President, at Innovative Litigation. "We are committed to providing consistent, reliable, and cost-effective services to all of our clients, big and small. RelativityOne provides another opportunity for us to do just that."

With RelativityOne in the hands of Innovative Litigation's leading experts, e-discovery will continue to become simplified for clients. The Innovative Litigation team has the experience of working with some of the largest corporations and law firms in the world and aim to make the e-discovery process more efficient and effective by leveraging the added performance and extensibility of RelativityOne.

"We are excited to partner with Innovative Litigation and to support their commitment to RelativityOne every step of the way," said George Orr, Vice President of Customer Success and Support at Relativity. "The instant access to new product features and the extensibility of the platform will allow them to better serve their clients and be even more competitive in the marketplace."

About Innovative Litigation

Innovative Litigation delivers on the creed conveyed by its name and our company is based on the key values of innovation, honesty, and client satisfaction. The organization strives to put 100% of its focus on its customers. Innovative Litigation's dedicated leadership team has decades of experience establishing and growing some of the largest companies in this space. Please visit https://innovativelit.com to learn more about Innovative Litigation.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for eight consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

