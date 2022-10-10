Innovative Losano Launches with Line of Sustainable Luxury Lifestyle Essentials

"Here at Losano, we strive to create and produce responsibly made, meaningful products that puts people and planet before all else. We believe that sustainability is a community endeavor and there's a part to be played by everyone. Losano puts heart first with a heavy dose of generous spirit."- Stacia Graffia, Founder.

Every aspect of the collection, from design to transportation, is carefully thought through to be more mindful of the planet. Losano is manufactured locally in Los Angeles to reduce the environmental impacts of shipping as well as safeguard conditions and fair pay for all garment makers. All packaging is made from 100% post-consumer waste and recycled materials. For more information, please visit www.Losano.com.

