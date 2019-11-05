Innovative Management Solutions New York Partners with Arcadia.io to Improve Health Care with Behavioral Health Data

BURLINGTON, Mass. and NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Population health management leader Arcadia (www.arcadia.io) announced today a partnership with Innovative Management Solutions (IMSNY), a joint venture between Coordinated Behavioral Care (CBC) and Coordinated Behavioral Health Services IPA (CBHS). Through this partnership, IMSNY will be able to better understand and improve the quality of care for New Yorkers with serious mental illness, substance use disorders and/or chronic health conditions, children with serious emotional disturbances, and those impacted by social factors such as poverty, inadequate housing and food shortages.

IMSNY selected Arcadia based on their extensive work across the healthcare continuum over the last decade as well as their leading analytics technology. Arcadia will implement an analytics platform that will allow IMSNY and the 80+ community-based health and human service agencies within its network, comprehensive visibility into the needs of their patient population and support measurement and management of care utilization and quality. Additionally, IMSNY will receive risk management tools that allow providers at the point of care to identify, prevent, and close care gaps efficiently. Arcadia's platform will enable providers to identify social and economic factors impacting patient health and proactively launch interventions to overcome those obstacles.

"Behavioral health, substance use disorders, and social and economic challenges have a profound impact on physical health," said Arcadia CEO Sean Carroll. "We are proud to enable the important and urgent work of helping behavioral health providers unify their data and networks to better understand and care for individual patients and whole populations."

Arcadia will securely collect, aggregate, and standardize data from IMSNY's New York State network of providers. Through the connection with electronic health record (EHR) systems containing information on 150,000 Medicaid beneficiaries, Arcadia's market-leading population health management platform will offer IMSNY and its network of providers advanced capabilities for risk stratification, predictive analytics, and sharing insight on populations across New York City and the Lower Hudson Valley.

"We are seeing improved outcomes among our patients, but we struggle to adequately analyze, quantify and share results from our larger populations without a unified data warehouse and analytic functions," said Jorge Petit, MD, president and CEO of CBC. "From the very beginning, Arcadia has been a true partner. We are very excited about identifying relevant and trusted data sources to accurately measure the quality of care for individuals receiving services throughout our IPA network."

"As we move to value-based contracting, timely access to complete and accurate data becomes increasingly important. Data helps us fill gaps in care and avoid duplications. Both of these lead to improved quality for the patients and enhanced value for the payors," said Richard Tuten, Esq., CEO of CBHS.

About Arcadia

Arcadia.io (www.arcadia.io) is a population health management company, specializing in data aggregation, analytics, and workflow software for value-based care. Our customers achieve financial success in their risk-sharing contracts through Arcadia's focus on creating the highest quality data asset, pushing expertly derived insights to the point of care, and supporting administrative staff with data when and where they need it with applications including care management and referral management. Arcadia has off-the-shelf integration technology for more than 40 different physical and behavioral health EHR vendors, powered by machine learning that combs through variations in over 50 million longitudinal patient records across clinical, claims and operational data sources. Arcadia software and outsourced Accountable Care Organizations (ACO) services are trusted by some of the largest risk bearing health systems and health plans in the country to improve the bottom line. Founded in 2002, Arcadia has offices near Boston, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Seattle. Arcadia was awarded 2019 Best in KLAS for Value Based Care Managed Services.

About IMSNY

Innovative Management Solutions NY, LLC (IMSNY) is a newly Master Services Organization that will provide health management solutions for the behavioral health sector, with an initial focus on behavioral health Independent Practice Associations (IPA). IMSNY will provide management solutions that are value adds to the provider community starting with the roll-out of the Data Analytic Business Intelligence (DABI) Platform, in partnership with Arcadia, to provide easy access analytics for the provider community. IMSNY offers a series of business models that are IPA-centric alternative for Behavioral Health Networks to leverage shared resources and costs savings as opposed to "starting from scratch". IMSNY provides networks with limited resources, affordable group-purchased administrative services. IMSNY continues to explore other potential services coming online, as needed, to meet the sector's demands.

About CBC

Coordinated Behavioral Care (CBC) is a behavioral health provider led, not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of care for New Yorkers with serious mental illness, chronic health conditions and/or substance use disorders. CBC brings together over 50 community-based health and human services organizations which provide access to quality treatment, housing, employment, and other needed services. CBC operates a Health Home that provides care coordination services to tens of thousands of New Yorkers of all ages, with 50+ community-based care management agencies located in all five boroughs. CBC also operates an Independent Practice Association (IPA) including a citywide network of New York State-licensed primary care, mental health and substance use treatment services, thousands of units of supportive housing, primary medical, recovery and support services, and assistance with concrete needs such as food, employment and housing. Among CBC's Innovative Programs is the Pathway Home™, offering care transition services during the transition back to the community following discharge from an institutional setting.

About CBHS

Coordinated Behavioral Health Services (CBHS) is a for-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of care for the residents of the Lower Hudson Valley with serious mental illness, chronic health conditions and/or substance use disorders. CBHS brings together 31 community-based health and human services organizations which provide access to quality treatment, housing, employment and other needed services. CBHS operates as an Independent Practice Association (IPA) including network of mental health, substance use treatment services, thousands of units of supportive housing, recovery and support services, and assistance with concrete needs such as food, employment and housing. CBHS operates in the Counties of Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester.

