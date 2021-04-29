Innovative Medical Communications Announces Launch of Outpatient Endovascular & Surgical Journal

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Medical Communications is delighted to announce the launch of Outpatient Endovascular & Surgical Journal, www.oesj.info, a new publication providing health-care communications for clinicians and fellows who have a clinical focus on outpatient endovascular and surgical procedures. Through clinical manuscripts, technology assessments, expert interviews, topical discussion series, and more, the journal will highlight endovascular and surgical care being delivered in the outpatient setting while exploring real-world challenges and treatment options to improve clinical outcomes in the daily outpatient setting.

Under the direction of venerable editor in chief Jihad Mustapha, MD, FACC, FSCAI, a world-renowned board-certified interventional cardiologist and pioneer in the groundbreaking work of critical limb ischemia, the journal will enhance and advise the clinical knowledge of physicians and health-care professionals.

"Many of us have chosen to enhance our careers by expanding patient offerings to outpatient-based surgeries and procedures," says Dr. Mustapha. "This journal is the first forum to facilitate sharing our daily challenges, lessons learned, and best practice to achieve best patient outcomes. I'm excited for our future with this publication, which will allow for free-flowing information and an ability to share creative approaches to an evolving paradigm in health-care delivery."

In addition to its educational offerings, the journal will keep clinical professionals at the forefront of the field with conference highlights, a robust calendar of events, e-newsletters, and evidence-based clinical guidelines developed by leaders of outpatient endovascular and surgical medicine. On-demand webcasts and spotlight interviews will bring subscribers directly to the experts with didactic lectures, roundtable and panel discussions, and opportunities to engage in real-time Q&A sessions.

"There is a proliferation of office-based labs and ambulatory surgery centers," says Jeff Martin, CEO. "To support this growing field, Outpatient Endovascular & Surgical Journal will serve as an educational tool and to advocate for physicians and allied health-care providers serving this extremely important area of medicine."

Subscriptions to Outpatient Endovascular & Surgical Journal are free to qualified medical professionals. www.oesj.info

About IMC

Innovative Medical Communications is a West Chester, PA-based health-care communications and education company that is committed to enhancing the clinical knowledge of physicians and health-care professionals through various products and services. For more information, visit www.innovativemedcom.com.

